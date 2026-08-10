'He Will Be Bigger Than Me': Cristiano Ronaldo On Son

IMAGE: Cristiano Ronaldo watches his son during training. Photograph: Kind courtesy Screengrab via Netflix Sports/X

Key Points Cristiano Ronaldo Jr plays for Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr youth team.

Ronaldo Jr has previously trained at Juventus and Manchester United.

He has already represented Portugal at the Under-15 level and Under-16 level.

Cristiano Ronaldo sounded every bit the delighted father as he watched son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr train at Al-Nassr's academy.



Ronaldo was impressed by his 16-year-old son's dedication in training for Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr youth team.



'He is a good kid, honest, a good kid. The other ones are more tougher. The ones I have in home, the small ones. This one (Ronaldo Jr) is no problem. The other ones are,' he says in the video posted by Netflix Sports on X.



Ronaldo compared his son's physique to his own at the same age.



'When I was his age, he is a little bit bigger and stronger. I was smaller. I think he will be bigger than me,' he noted.

IMAGE: Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. Photograph: Kind courtesy Screengrab via Netflix Sports/X

From a young age, Ronaldo Jr has been honing his skills at footballing giants like Juventus and Manchester United while his father played for them.



Ronaldo's move to Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr saw his son join their youth team. He has already represented Portugal at the Under-15 level and Under-16 level.



While Ronaldo Jr has got football fans excited, his legendary father had some sound advice for him.



'The hunger is the most difficult,' he stated.



Ronaldo has five children -- Ronaldo Jr, twins Eva Maria and Mateo Ronaldo, daughters Alana Martina and Bella Esmeralda.