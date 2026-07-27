He sold biscuits, drove a rickshaw, now Jhandu Kumar is a Commonwealth medallist

Jhandu Kumar overcame polio and financial hardship, including selling biscuits and driving a rickshaw, to win India's first medal at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games.

IMAGE: India's first medal at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games came from Jhandu Kumar, who won bronze in the men's heavyweight para powerlifting event. Photograph: Team India/X

Key Points Jhandu Kumar won bronze in the men's heavyweight para powerlifting event to give India its first medal at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games.

His parents recalled his battle with polio, financial struggles and years of hard work that led to his international success.

Jhandu supported his family by driving a rickshaw and selling biscuits before pursuing para powerlifting seriously.

His mother urged the government to reward his achievement with a job after the family's years of sacrifice.

The parents of Indian para powerlifter Jhandu Kumar celebrated his bronze medal at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games, saying years of hardship and determination had finally paid off.

Jhandu won bronze in the men's heavyweight para powerlifting event at the SEC Armadillo after lifting 190kg on his second attempt.

His effort earned him 130.9 points under the bodyweight coefficient system used in para powerlifting and gave India its first medal of the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Parents Recall Sacrifices Behind Jhandu's Success

His father, Ramanand Paswan, said Jhandu was affected by polio as a child and never received proper treatment despite being taken to hospitals in Lucknow and Kolkata.

"He contracted polio in 1990. We took him to Lucknow and Kolkata, but he did not get proper treatment. He later received treatment in Bihar. He worked, drove a rickshaw and sold biscuits. We still live in a rented house. It feels wonderful after his win," Paswan said.

Mother Hopes Medal Leads to Government Job

Jhandu's mother, Kamala Devi, said the family made many sacrifices to support his dream and hoped the government would reward him with a job.

"My son drove an electric rickshaw. We sold whatever we could, even potatoes, to support him. People used to tease him, but he always told me, 'Wait and watch, Mother, I will prove myself.' He joined a gym and we stood by him. I am very happy today and only want a good job for him from the government," she said.

Para powerlifting medals at the Commonwealth Games are decided using a bodyweight coefficient system, with athletes ranked on both their bodyweight and their best successful lift.

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190kg Attempt Seals Bronze

Jhandu opened with a successful lift of 181kg before improving to 190kg on his second attempt. He then attempted 196kg in a bid to break the Commonwealth Games record set at Birmingham 2022 but was unable to complete the lift.

Despite missing the record, the 28-year-old secured the bronze medal and delivered India's first para powerlifting podium finish of the Glasgow Games.