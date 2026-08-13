Indian Squash Hopes End In HCL PSA Challenger Semifinals

Indian squash stars Tanvi Khanna and Suraj Kumar Chand faced defeat in the HCL Squash PSA Challenger Tour semifinals, paving the way for all-Egyptian finals in Kolkata.

Key Points Top Indian squash seeds Tanvi Khanna and Suraj Kumar Chand were eliminated in the HCL Squash PSA Challenger Tour semifinals.

Tanvi Khanna lost to Egyptian third seed Sohayla Hazem in four games.

Suraj Kumar Chand was defeated by Egyptian top seed Mohamed Gohar in straight games.

The finals for both men's and women's categories will feature all-Egyptian matchups.

Sohayla Hazem will face Menna Walid, while Mohamed Gohar will play Seif Refaay for the titles.

Women's top seed Tanvi Khanna and Suraj Kumar Chand bowed out in the semifinals of the HCL Squash PSA Challenger Tour here on Thursday.

Tanvi went down to Egyptian third seed Sohayla Hazem 11-6, 2-11, 7-11, 7-11, while men's fourth seed Suraj lost to Mohamed Gohar, the Egyptian top seed winning 11-8, 11-2, 11-7.

In Friday's all-Egypt finals, Sohayla will take on second seed Menna Walid for the women's title, while Gohar will meet third seed Seif Refaay for the men's crown.