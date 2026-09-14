HCL Group Joins DP World PGTI To Boost Indian Golf

HCL Group, a global technology leader, has forged a significant partnership with the DP World Professional Golf Tour of India, aiming to revolutionise the sport's ecosystem through innovation and expand its reach across the nation.

Key Points HCL Group has partnered with the DP World Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) as a Tour Partner.

The partnership aims to strengthen India's professional golf ecosystem through technology and innovation.

It seeks to broaden the sport's reach, engage new audiences, and create world-class experiences for stakeholders.

HCL Group's commitment extends to building enduring institutions and supporting sports development.

This collaboration follows HCLTech's recent appointment as Official Digital Experience Partner of the DP World Tour.

The DP World Professional Golf Tour of India announced a new partnership with HCL Group, a USD 14.8 billion conglomerate, which will join as a Tour Partner of the DP World PGTI. The partnership brings together India's premier professional golf tour and a leading global organisation, with a shared vision of drawing on institution building, technology and innovation to strengthen the professional golf ecosystem in India and broaden the sport's reach.

Boosting Indian Golf Ecosystem

The partnership supports DP World PGTI's ambition to grow the reach and appeal of professional golf in India, engage new audiences and create world-class experiences for players, fans, sponsors and partners. It also reflects HCL Group's commitment to building enduring institutions and ecosystems, and creating legacies that drive progress beyond the enterprise, including across sport and communities.

Leveraging Technology and Global Expertise

The partnership builds on HCL Group's expanding presence across global sport as it follows the recent appointment of HCLTech, an HCL Group company, as Official Digital Experience Partner of the DP World Tour. Kapil Dev, president, DP World PGTI, said, "We are delighted to welcome HCL Group as a Tour Partner of the DP World PGTI. Technology is playing an increasingly important role in the way sport is experienced, managed and consumed, and this partnership gives us an opportunity to take the next step in the digital evolution of Indian professional golf."

"HCL Group's global expertise, innovative mindset and growing association with sport make them an ideal partner for the DP World PGTI. We look forward to working together to strengthen our institutional and technological capabilities, enhance stakeholder experiences and explore new ways of connecting fans with our players and tournaments," he added.