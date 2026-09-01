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HC dismisses ex-cricketer Yusuf Pathan's plea over Vadodara land claim

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo MR September 01, 2026 00:21 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Pathan's lawyer Shalin Mehta requested a division bench of Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal and Justice DN Ray for withdrawal of the plea even as his claim was being pursued under the state policy.

IMAGE: Union Minister Giriraj Singh and NCPI MP Yusuf Pathan (right) at the Parliament Premises during the Monsoon Session, in New Delhi, August 10, 2026. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

The Gujarat high court on Monday dismissed as withdrawn a plea of former India cricketer and Lok Sabha MP Yusuf Pathan's appeal against a single judge order passed in August last year, calling him an "encroacher" on a piece of government land in Vadodara.

Key Points

  • Pathan had challenged a single-judge order that upheld the Gujarat government's decision to reject his request for the allotment of the 978-square metre land belonging to the Vadodara Municipal Corporation.
  • During a previous hearing, the 43-year-old retired cricketer had submitted before the court that he was pursuing his claim on the plot of land under a state government scheme, and was given time for the same.
  • While granting him four weeks, the HC had warned him of higher payment of damages for more time Pathan took to vacate the land.

Pathan's lawyer Shalin Mehta requested a division bench of Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal and Justice DN Ray for withdrawal of the plea even as his claim was being pursued under the state policy.

The division bench dismissed the plea as withdrawn.

Pathan had challenged a single-judge order that upheld the Gujarat government's decision to reject his request for the allotment of the 978-square metre land belonging to the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC). The former international cricketer had claimed the land under a state policy.

During a previous hearing, the 43-year-old retired cricketer had submitted before the court that he was pursuing his claim on the plot of land under a state government scheme, and was given time for the same.

While granting him four weeks, the HC had warned him of higher payment of damages for more time Pathan took to vacate the land.

 

In his submission on Monday, Pathan's lawyer told the court that they were waiting for the VMC to respond, but haven't heard anything from civic authorities.

"Because we are saying that there is a circular which allows international cricketers to be given a plot. I think I will withdraw because I haven't heard anything from them (VMC). I have taken instructions from my client...if it is to happen, it will happen outside the court; otherwise it won't happen," Mehta submitted.

Despite the rejection of his claim in 2024, Pathan continued to occupy the land in question. In 2024, following his election from the Baharampur Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal on a Trinamool Congress (TMC) ticket, the VMC sent him a notice to vacate the land, which he refused and challenged the matter in the court.

During a hearing on June 8, the court had come down heavily on Pathan for "encroachment" of the plot and orally asked how he could enter and occupy it without completing any formalities.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo MR© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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