Have you seen the BEST Photos from the Aus Open?

Have you seen the BEST Photos from the Aus Open?

January 21, 2026 12:58 IST

It's 'coffee and sleep' for Rublev after marathon match

Russia's Andrey Rublev reacts during his second round match against Portugal's Jaime Faria  

IMAGE: Russia's Andrey Rublev reacts during his second round match against Portugal's Jaime Faria. Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

The action has well and truly kicked off at Melbourne Park with players making their bids for the Australian Open title.

 

Fans witnessed top seeds, Spain's Carlos Alcaraz and Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka advance to the 3rd round but not before a little wobble.

Russian 13th seed Andrey Rublev overcame issues with his serve to defeat Portuguese qualifier Jaime Faria 6-4, 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 to advance to the next round.

He let out a huge cry of victory after the match.

When asked at the post-match on-court interview 'How does Andrey Rublev spend his day off tomorrow?' 

'Coffee, sleep, coffee, sleep, practice and sleep. That's it,' pat came the reply from the 13th seed.  

Gauff is a fan favourite in Melbourne 

American Coco Gauff obliges fans with autographs as she walks off the court after winning her Australian Open second round match against Serbia's Olga Danilovic on Wednesday 

IMAGE: American Coco Gauff obliges fans with autographs as she walks off the court after winning her Australian Open second round match against Serbia's Olga Danilovic on Wednesday. Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

If the pictures are any proof then American Coco Gauff is certainly a fan favourite.

Coco Gauff soaks in all the admiration and takes photograph with fans  

IMAGE: Coco Gauff soaks in all the admiration and takes selfies with fans on Wednesday. Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

Spectators were seen clamouring for her autograph after her demolition of Serbian Olga Danilovic.

Third seed Gauff sailed past Danilovic with a dominant 6-2, 6-2 win to set up a third-round clash against her fellow American Hailey Baptiste.

"I missed a backhand at 40-0 to go up 5-0 (in the first set) but other than that it was pretty perfect," she said after the win.

Alcaraz shows why he is No 1

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in action during his second round match against Germany's Yannick Hanfmann 

IMAGE: Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in action during his second round match against Germany's Yannick Hanfmann. Photograph: Hollie Adams/Reuters

World number one Alcaraz took the latest step in his bid for the career Grand Slam with a 7-6(4), 6-3, 6-2 victory over a gutsy Yannick Hanfmann.

At 2 hours 44 minutes, it was the longest straight sets win of Alcaraz's career at the Majors!

REDIFF SPORTS
Share:

