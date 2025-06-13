HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Hat-trick of wins for India Jr women's hockey team!

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
June 13, 2025 14:41 IST

Photograph: Hockey India

India's junior women's hockey team completed a hat-trick of victories as they edged out Belgium 3-2 to continue their good form in their ongoing tour of Europe in Antwerp.

Sonam opened India's account in the fourth minute, which was followed by goals from Lalthantluangi (32nd minute) and Kanika Siwach (51st), while Marie Goenns (37th) and Marte Marie (40th) were the scorers for Belgium.

Following Sonam's

early goal, India maintained their dominance in the first half and extended their lead in the third quarter with a penalty corner conversion by Lalthantluangi.

Belgium replied strongly with back-to-back goals in the 37th and 40th minute to level the game.

 

Marie Goenns scored the first goal through a penalty stroke followed by a field goal by Marte Marie.

With nine minutes left on the clock in the fourth quarter, Kanika converted a penalty corner to help India maintain their winning streak on the tour. India will next play Australia on Saturday.

© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
