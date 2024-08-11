News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Hassan sprints to marathon gold in thrilling finish

Hassan sprints to marathon gold in thrilling finish

August 11, 2024 15:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sifan Hassan

IMAGE: Sifan Hassan of Netherlands celebrates after winning gold. Photograph: Lisa Leutner/Reuters

The Netherlands' Sifan Hassan deployed her famous late kick to win the women's marathon at the Paris Olympics on Sunday, adding the gold to her bronze medals in the 5,000 and 10,000 metres earlier in the week.

Hassan battled with Tigst Assefa of Ethiopia and managed to shake her in the last stretch, crossing the finish line in an Olympic record time of two hours, 22 minutes and 55 seconds.

Assefa, three seconds behind her, took silver and Kenya's Hellen Obiri claimed the bronze in 2:23:10.

 

The race had been impossible to call with all the favourites among a leading pack up until the last 10km.

Defending champion Peres Jepchirchir then dropped back as Assefa ploughed ahead with a handful of challengers with Hassan hanging onto the back of the pack in much the same way she does on the track, biding her time before pouncing.

She delivered her devastating turn of pace on the last turn, sneaking past Assefa on the inside and briefly knocking elbows with the Ethiopian, who tried to rally but could not catch up.

Hassan's victory capped a gruelling Olympics schedule as the 31-year-old became the first athlete to medal in all three distance events at a single Olympics since Czech Emil Zatopek achieved the feat in 1952.

Hassan had initially signed up for the Olympic 1,500 metres as well before deciding three events would be enough of a challenge.

Ahead of Sunday's race Hassan had said that finishing the marathon is "a kind of hell" and she collapsed after the finish line before picking herself up, beaming as the crowd cheered.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
PIX: US men win 5th consecutive basketball gold
PIX: US men win 5th consecutive basketball gold
PIX: Russell wins 100m hurdles; Kipyegon 1,500m gold
PIX: Russell wins 100m hurdles; Kipyegon 1,500m gold
US hold off Botswana to win 4x400 relay in record time
US hold off Botswana to win 4x400 relay in record time
Maldives key partner for India: Jaishankar in Male
Maldives key partner for India: Jaishankar in Male
All UP madrassas to be affiliated to...: Minister
All UP madrassas to be affiliated to...: Minister
Ambani honours Neeraj, Aman, Sreejesh
Ambani honours Neeraj, Aman, Sreejesh
Pakistan's golden boy receives hero's welcome
Pakistan's golden boy receives hero's welcome

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Pakistan's golden boy receives hero's welcome

Pakistan's golden boy receives hero's welcome

Abhinav Bindra conferred Olympic Order

Abhinav Bindra conferred Olympic Order

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances