Haryana's Nishchay Sets New National Discus Record

Discover how Haryana's Nishchay made history by setting a new national record in the U18 discus throw at the 41st National Junior Athletics Championships in Chennai on Monday, securing a gold medal with an impressive 66.75m throw.

Photograph: Athletics Federation of India/X

Key Points Nishchay from Haryana set a new national record in the U18 discus throw on Monday.

He achieved a gold medal-winning throw of 66.75m at the 41st National Junior Athletics Championships in Chennai.

This throw surpassed the previous national record of 64.09m, set by Arjun in 2010.

Rajasthan's Vishal Kumar and Dev Chauhan of Haryana secured silver and bronze respectively in the same event.

The championships also saw various other results across U20, U18, and U16 categories for both male and female athletes.

Nishchay of Haryana set a national record en route to winning the discus throw gold at the 41st National Junior Athletics Championships here on Monday.

Nishchay began his gold medal campaign with an opening throw of 64.72m.

It was better than the previous national and meet record of 64.09m written by Arjun in 2010.

Nishchay further improved the national mark to 66.75m in his second legal throw.

His third attempt was 64.70m, and the Haryana boy's last three attempts were no marks.

Rajasthan's Vishal Kumar took home silver with a throw of 57.72m and Dev Chauhan of Haryana won the bronze (55.28m).

Day 4 Men's Results Highlights

Results (Day 4)

Men: U20: Shot put: Akhand Pratap Singh (Uttar Pradesh) 18.12m, Aryan Satpute (Maharashtra) 18.08m, Abhimanyu Kushwaha (Maharashtra) 17.89m.

U18: Discus throw: Nishchay (Haryana) 66.75m (national record), Vishal Kumar (Rajasthan) 57.72m, Dev Chauhan (Haryana) 55.28m.

U18: 5,000m race walk: Lal Krishna S (Kerala) 21:29.76 seconds, Pawan Singh Gurjar (Rajasthan) 21:30, 93 seconds, Firdous Alam (Assam) 21:35.26 seconds.

U18: Heptathlon: Advith V Yadav (Karnataka) 4860 points, Nagar Singh Kanesh (Madhya Pradesh) 4817 points, Akash Ashvini (Bihar) 4706 points.

Boys: U16: High jump: Jasbin James (Kerala) 1.80m, Jinay Shah (Gujarat)1.80m, Gulshan Kumar (Uttar Pradesh) 1.80m.

U16: Long jump: Arman Khan (Uttar Pradesh) 5.18m, Rohit Raj (Bihar) 5.06m, Longjam T (Manipur) 5.03m.

Women's Performance At Junior Athletics

Women

U20: High jump: Juin Mantusa (West Bengal) 1.171m, Mohur Mukerjee (West Bengal) 1.17m, S Alice Deva Prasann (Tamil Nadu) 1.65m.

U18: High jump: Shravani Sanas (Maharashtra) 1.63m, Ashmika CP (Kerala) 1.60m, Aaradhya Chaudhary (Rajasthan) 1.60m.

U18: Discus throw: Oshin (Haryana) 43.81m, Maninder Kaur (Chandigarh) 42.81m, Sona Mohan T (Kerala) 42.12m.

U18: 3,000m race walk: Ranjana Yadav (Madhya Pradesh) 13:58.57 seconds, Bhumi (Delhi) 14:40.60 seconds, Manisha (Uttar Pradesh) 14:56.49 seconds.

U18: Heptathlon: Muskan (Haryana) 4790 points, Anamika Ajesh (Kerala) 4743 points, Sonali Das (West Bengal) 4262 points.

Girls: U16: Long jump: Prapthi RV (Karnataka) 4.20m, Arthi SK (Tamil Nadu) 4.19m, Abinaya P (Tamil Nadu) 4.11m.