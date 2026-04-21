Haryana Beat Maharashtra To Win Rugby Sevens Championship

Haryana showcased their rugby prowess by defeating Maharashtra in a thrilling final to win the Senior National Rugby Sevens Championship, highlighting the growing talent in Indian rugby.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rugby India/Twitter

Key Points Haryana defeated Maharashtra 17-12 to win the Senior National Rugby Sevens Championship.

Haryana reclaimed the national title after finishing as runners-up last year.

West Bengal secured the bronze medal with a 26-5 victory over Rajasthan.

Rajan Rawat of Rajasthan was the tournament's top scorer with 76 points.

The championship showcased the progress of rugby in India, with faster, stronger, and more skilled players.

Haryana were crowned the men's champions at the 13th Senior National Rugby Sevens Championship after registering a hard-fought 17-12 victory over Maharashtra in the final here on Tuesday.

Haryana Reclaims National Rugby Title

Haryana held their nerve in key moments to edge past Maharashtra, reclaiming the national title after finishing runners-up last year.

West Bengal Secures Bronze Medal

Earlier in the day, West Bengal secured the bronze medal with a 26-5 win over Rajasthan in the 3rd place playoff, delivering a composed performance to finish on the podium once again.

Road to the Final: Semi-Final Results

In the semi-finals, Maharashtra ended West Bengal's title defence with a 36-5 victory, while Haryana defeated Rajasthan 38-0, setting up a repeat of the 2021 final between two of the most consistent teams in this year's competition.

Closely Contested Final Match

The final was a closely contested encounter, with Haryana taking an early lead through Neeraj Khatri. Maharashtra responded through Sunil Chawan, but Mohit Khatri restored Haryana's advantage soon after.

Top Scorer of the Tournament

Individually, Rajan Rawat of Rajasthan finished as the top scorer of the tournament with an impressive 76 points (eight tries and 18 conversions).

Rugby India President's Remarks

Rugby India President Rahul Bose said, "The Senior National Rugby 7s Championship 2026 was a clear indicator of how the sport has progressed in the country. Players are faster, stronger, and fitter. They have greater skill on the run, defences are more technical and fearless, and almost every team has realised the importance of playing to a structure."

The Senior National Rugby Sevens Championship is an annual event that showcases the best rugby talent in India. This year's competition highlighted the increasing skill and athleticism of the players, reflecting the sport's growing popularity in the country. Haryana's victory marks a significant achievement for the team and underscores their commitment to the sport.