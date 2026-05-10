WFI Chief Denies Haryana Bias Amid Doping Concerns

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president addressed claims of bias against Haryana wrestlers and admitted to ongoing doping problems at the National Open Ranking Tournament, highlighting the challenges facing Indian wrestling.

Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

Key Points WFI President Sanjay Singh denies bias against Haryana wrestlers, citing high participation in the National Open Ranking Tournament.

The National Open Ranking Tournament is crucial for selection to national camps and international competitions.

WFI acknowledges the persistent issue of doping in Indian wrestling after syringes were found at the tournament venue.

India has been ranked number one globally for doping violations for three consecutive years, raising concerns about hosting the 2036 Olympics.

WFI is exploring increased testing of wrestlers to deter doping and promote a cleaner sport.

WFI President Sanjay Singh on Sunday said the overwhelming participation of Haryana wrestlers in the ongoing National Open Ranking Tournament debunks allegations that the federation is biased against the state, while also admitting that Indian wrestling still faces a serious doping problem after used syringes were found at the competition venue here.

Around 1,400 wrestlers have registered for the three-day tournament and nearly 80 per cent of them are from Haryana, the country's traditional wrestling powerhouse.

National Tournament Significance

The National Open Ranking Tournament is a key domestic event as it determines pathways for selection to national camps and future international competitions. It is also an opportunity for established stars to make their way back after dropping in the pecking order.

Someone like Deepak Punia, the 2019 World Championship and 2023 Asian Games silver medallist, is competing here along with Anirudh Gulia (125kg), the 2023 Asian championship bronze winner.

The issue assumes significance because in 2021, the then WFI administration had changed its policy to disallow more than one team from a state in the National Championships.

It was a move that was widely perceived as targeting Haryana, which had traditionally fielded both A and B teams because of its extraordinary depth in wrestling talent.

Haryana state associations had criticised the move, saying they were being targeted.

WFI's Stance on Haryana's Contribution

Singh said Haryana remains the backbone of Indian wrestling and the federation wants strong participation from every state, especially those which consistently produce international-level wrestlers.

According to WFI, the Ranking tournament was launched only for the benefit of Haryana so that worthy ones get a second chance to prove their talent and stay in national reckoning.

"Haryana has contributed immensely to Indian wrestling over the years. We want the sport to grow stronger there and across the country," he said.

"The numbers themselves are the biggest testimony that WFI is not against Haryana. If there was any discrimination, wrestlers from Haryana would not have come in such huge numbers. Haryana wrestlers will eventually win and will have a great chance to get back to the national camp, which opens the way for year-long benefits related to training."

Doping Concerns Persist

Several heavyweight wrestlers allegedly took injections before competition on the opening day, as multiple used syringes were found in the men's washroom at the Nandini Nagar venue by this correspondent.

"We are continuously trying to create awareness and catch offenders, but yes, more work is needed. Wrestling has suffered because of doping cases and we want the sport to become cleaner," Singh said.

Indian wrestling has repeatedly faced embarrassment because of doping violations in recent years, particularly in heavyweight categories, with several prominent wrestlers serving suspensions after failing dope tests.

Based on reports from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) released in December 2025, India has ranked No. 1 in the world for doping violations for the third consecutive year (2022, 2023, and 2024).

Efforts to Combat Doping

Recently, the International Testing Agency (ITA) Director General Benjamin Cohen had warned that if India wants to host the 2036 Olympic Games, it needs to get serious about cleaning up its anti-doping system.

"We have managed to educate the coaches and wrestlers but there are many who just want to rely on short cuts. We have NADA officers present at this tournament. The WFI provides participation certificates to top 10 wrestlers in each category but largely only medal winners (four) get tested. Maybe what we can do now is that we can ask NADA to test all top-10."

"It should act as a deterrent, I feel," he said.