Haryana Secures Top Spot at National Para Athletics Championships

Haryana showcased exceptional athletic prowess, topping the medals tally at the National Para Athletics Championships, highlighting the state's commitment to para sports and athlete development.

Photograph: SAI Media/Twitter

Key Points Haryana secured first place at the National Para Athletics Championships with 95 medals, including 39 gold.

Tamil Nadu finished second with 51 medals, and Gujarat secured third place with 30 medals at the para athletics event.

The National Para Athletics Championships featured 1,460 para athletes from 28 states competing in 145 medal events.

Key events included discus throw, long jump, and javelin throw, with athletes from various states winning gold medals.

Haryana topped the medals tally with an impressive collection of 95 medals in the 24th edition of the National Para Athletics Championships held here from March 17-21.

Haryana's rich medal haul included 39 gold medals, 31 silver and 25 bronze.

Tamil Nadu finished second with a total of 51 medals including 14 gold, 20 silver and 17 bronze while Gujarat finished third with 30 medals comprising 14 gold, 11 silver and five bronze medals.

The host state Odisha were ninth with a total of 17 medals including five gold.

As many as 1,460 para athletes representing 28 states as well as teams from the Border Security Force (BSF) and Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) took part in the event which featured 145 medal events.

Men's Discus Throw Highlights

In the men's discus throw F11, Haryana's Monu Ghangas clinched gold with a throw of 35.05m, ahead of Rajasthan's Praveen Sharma (33.69m) and Andhra Pradesh's Neelam Sanjay Reddy (31.34m).

In the men's discus throw F51â F52â F53, Uttar Pradesh's Ram Ratan Singh claimed the gold with 11.98m, followed by Haryana's Pranav Soorma (10.97m) and Dharambir (9.61m).

Women's Long Jump and Javelin Throw Results

Gujarat's Damor Tejalben Amaraji took the gold in the women's long jump T11â T12 with 4.95m, while Odisha's Janaki Oram and Delhi's Shivani Tyagi took silver and bronze respectively.

In the women's javelin throw F12â F13, Kipa Mero of Arunachal Pradesh claimed gold with a throw of 23.76m, followed by Gangavya of Karnataka and Astha Tokas from Haryana.

Other Notable Performances

Haney from Haryana won the gold in men's discus throw F37 (49.65m), while Gujarat's Manav Prajapati and Haryana's Bhavishay won the silver and bronze respectively.

In track events, Gujarat's Bhatt Rakeshbhai won gold in the men's 200m T37 with a time of 24.25 seconds, while Maharashtra's Abhishek Babasa Jadhav topped the podium in the men's 200m T35.

Saurabh Sharma of Himachal Pradesh won the men's 5000m T13 (16:00.88), and Haryana's Ankur Dhama, who clinched gold in the men's 5000m T11 (17:47.54) in long distance events.

Odisha's Suchitra Parida won gold in the women's javelin throw F56, while Uttar Pradesh dominated the men's discus throw F64, with Kartik Chahal and Sagar Thayat claiming the gold and silver respectively.