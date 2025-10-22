HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Haryana Steelers overpower Telugu Titans in PKL

Haryana Steelers overpower Telugu Titans in PKL

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 22, 2025 23:27 IST

x

PKL

IMAGE: Haryana Steelers produced a clinical performance to defeat Telugu Titans in the Pro Kabaddi League, in New Delhi, on Wednesday. Photograph: Pro Kabaddi League/X

Haryana Steelers delivered a dominant performance to outsmart Telugu Titans 45–34 in the Pro Kabaddi League, in New Delhi, on Wednesday.

The Steelers started strong, with Shivam Patare playing a key role in the early stages through sharp raids and quick points. As the match progressed, Vinay took charge of the attack, while the defence unit stood firm, consistently stopping Titans' attempts to fight back.

They added another point soon after by claiming a bonus in the next raid, putting pressure on the Titans.

However, the Titans responded quickly, opening their account through a successful raid by Bharat. That point helped them gain momentum, and the Titans soon began to dominate the proceedings with a strong all-round performance.

Within the first five minutes, they had taken control of the match with a 6-4 lead.

 

The Titans continued to press hard and delivered a major blow by registering an All Out, which stretched their advantage to six points. But the Steelers refused to back down.

Patare led the fightback with smart and effective raids, helping his side reduce the gap to 10-8.

As the first half progressed, the Steelers tightened their defence and maintained pressure on the Titans, cutting the deficit to just one point at 11-10 when the strategic time out was taken.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Why India Must Play Kuldeep In Adelaide
Why India Must Play Kuldeep In Adelaide
Satwik-Chirag bow out of French Open; Unnati advances
Satwik-Chirag bow out of French Open; Unnati advances
FC Goa go down fighting to mighty Al Nassr
FC Goa go down fighting to mighty Al Nassr
Women's WC: Aus thrash Eng in top of table clash
Women's WC: Aus thrash Eng in top of table clash
'Sorry for him...' Ashwin baffled by Sarfaraz snub
'Sorry for him...' Ashwin baffled by Sarfaraz snub

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Indian Old Timers

webstory image 2

5 Best Air Purifiers For Your Home

webstory image 3

7 Ways To Have Upma For Breakfast

VIDEOS

President Murmu departs from Sabarimala Temple2:09

President Murmu departs from Sabarimala Temple

President Murmu offers prayers at Sabarimala Temple3:21

President Murmu offers prayers at Sabarimala Temple

Video: Helipad Sinks As President Murmu's Chopper Lands in Kerala3:34

Video: Helipad Sinks As President Murmu's Chopper Lands...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO