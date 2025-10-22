Haryana Steelers overpower Telugu Titans in PKL

IMAGE: Haryana Steelers produced a clinical performance to defeat Telugu Titans in the Pro Kabaddi League, in New Delhi, on Wednesday. Photograph: Pro Kabaddi League/X

Haryana Steelers delivered a dominant performance to outsmart Telugu Titans 45–34 in the Pro Kabaddi League, in New Delhi, on Wednesday.

The Steelers started strong, with Shivam Patare playing a key role in the early stages through sharp raids and quick points. As the match progressed, Vinay took charge of the attack, while the defence unit stood firm, consistently stopping Titans' attempts to fight back.

They added another point soon after by claiming a bonus in the next raid, putting pressure on the Titans.

However, the Titans responded quickly, opening their account through a successful raid by Bharat. That point helped them gain momentum, and the Titans soon began to dominate the proceedings with a strong all-round performance.

Within the first five minutes, they had taken control of the match with a 6-4 lead.

The Titans continued to press hard and delivered a major blow by registering an All Out, which stretched their advantage to six points. But the Steelers refused to back down.

Patare led the fightback with smart and effective raids, helping his side reduce the gap to 10-8.

As the first half progressed, the Steelers tightened their defence and maintained pressure on the Titans, cutting the deficit to just one point at 11-10 when the strategic time out was taken.