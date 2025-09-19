HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Haryana Steelers overpower table-toppers Puneri Paltan

Haryana Steelers overpower table-toppers Puneri Paltan

September 19, 2025 23:40 IST

IMAGE: With the win over Puneri Paltan, Haryana Steelers rose to third spot with 10 points from 7 games. Photograph: Pro Kabaddi League/X

Haryana Steelers delivered a strong all-round performance to secure a well-earned 34-30 victory over Puneri Paltan in the Pro Kabaddi League in Jaipur on Friday.

The Steelers showed composure in key moments and maintained control for most parts of the match, eventually sealing the win with a solid defensive display and timely raids.

The Steelers got off to a strong start, opening the match with a well-executed tackle by Rahul in the very first minute. They quickly doubled their lead when Vinay produced a successful raid, making it 2-0.

Building on the early momentum, the Steelers maintained pressure and extended their lead with another solid tackle from Rahul. Their defence looked sharp and well-organised during the opening ten minutes.

 

The early dominance paid off as they inflicted an All Out on their opponents, racing to a 14-4 lead before the first-half Time Out was called.

Puneri Paltan resumed the match with a successful raid from Pankaj Mohite, but the Steelers responded swiftly as Vinay added another point to their tally.

Maintaining their momentum, the Steelers continued to dominate and stretched their lead to 17-9 with just over five minutes left in the first half. Staying composed and in control, they closed out the half strongly, heading into the break with a commanding 19-10 advantage.

In the second match of the day, Telugu Titans crushed Tamil Thalaivas 43-29 to avenge their defeat in the season opener. Backed by Vijay Malik's Super 10, the Titans combined attacking flair with defensive discipline to stay ahead throughout the match.

Titans now sit fourth on the points table with 8 points from 9 outings. 

'I've become like Rohit..' Suryakumar jokes at toss
AIFF secures full ownership of ISL!
Samson fifty propels India to 188 vs Oman
Pak Board Defends Filming Meeting With Pycroft
'Bring It Home': India Women Ready to Chase World Cup Glory
