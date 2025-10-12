HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Haryana Steelers launch grassroots kabaddi academy

Haryana Steelers launch grassroots kabaddi academy

By REDIFF SPORTS
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

October 12, 2025 13:04 IST

x

Haryana Steelers players at the Brigadier Ran Singh (BRS) Kabaddi Academy in Dighal, Haryana

IMAGE: Haryana Steelers players at the Brigadier Ran Singh (BRS) Kabaddi Academy in Dighal, Haryana. Photograph: Haryana Steelers

The Haryana Steelers have announced the Brigadier Ran Singh (BRS) Kabaddi Academy in Dighal, Haryana, as their first licensed academy -- a major step in nurturing kabaddi talent at the grassroots level.

Operated by noted Haryanvi artist and entrepreneur Kulbir Ahlawat, the BRS Academy has been at the forefront of developing young kabaddi players across rural Haryana. The partnership aims to create a structured pathway for athletes to progress from the grassroots to the professional stage.

 

"This partnership with BRS Academy reinforces our commitment to building a sustainable kabaddi ecosystem in Haryana," said Divyanshu Singh, CEO of Haryana Steelers and JSW Sports.

"By combining our high-performance expertise with their strong local network, we aim to nurture future stars who can represent the Steelers and beyond."

Echoing that sentiment, Kulbir Ahlawat, Founder of BRS Kabaddi Academy, said: "Kabaddi is the pride of Haryana, and our dream has always been to give rural players a platform to shine. Partnering with the Haryana Steelers connects our local talent to the professional world and proves that with the right guidance, Haryana can continue producing the best kabaddi players in the country."

Under the partnership, the Haryana Steelers' performance staff will conduct four masterclasses annually for academy athletes and coaches, focusing on technical, tactical, and physical development.

The two entities will also collaborate on designing age-specific training programs, integrating sports science, and recruiting qualified professionals to ensure holistic player growth.

Top performers from the BRS Academy will earn direct trials with the Haryana Steelers Academy at MDU, creating a transparent progression route from grassroots to elite kabaddi. Selected athletes will also have the opportunity to train alongside the Steelers’ senior team during the season, gaining invaluable professional exposure.

REDIFF SPORTS
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

PIX: Campbell, Hope launch WI fightback after follow-on
PIX: Campbell, Hope launch WI fightback after follow-on
Pant hits bullseye off the field, eyes Ranji return on it
Pant hits bullseye off the field, eyes Ranji return on it
Run-machine Mandhana creates history, emulates Mithali
Run-machine Mandhana creates history, emulates Mithali
SEE: Lara's request to Jaiswal as legends watch WI wilt
SEE: Lara's request to Jaiswal as legends watch WI wilt
Windies pacer protests ICC fine for throw at Jaiswal
Windies pacer protests ICC fine for throw at Jaiswal

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Karwa Chauth Songs

webstory image 2

Usha Khanna's Top 10 Songs

webstory image 3

10 Karwa Chauth Moments To Watch On OTT

VIDEOS

Malaika Faces Wardrobe Struggles in Short Dress Appearance1:26

Malaika Faces Wardrobe Struggles in Short Dress Appearance

Bollywood stars dazzle on the red carpet at the 70th Filmfare Awards 3:44

Bollywood stars dazzle on the red carpet at the 70th...

Shah Rukh Khan graces red carpet of Filmfare Awards 20251:08

Shah Rukh Khan graces red carpet of Filmfare Awards 2025

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO