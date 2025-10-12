Haryana Steelers launch grassroots kabaddi academy

IMAGE: Haryana Steelers players at the Brigadier Ran Singh (BRS) Kabaddi Academy in Dighal, Haryana. Photograph: Haryana Steelers

The Haryana Steelers have announced the Brigadier Ran Singh (BRS) Kabaddi Academy in Dighal, Haryana, as their first licensed academy -- a major step in nurturing kabaddi talent at the grassroots level.

Operated by noted Haryanvi artist and entrepreneur Kulbir Ahlawat, the BRS Academy has been at the forefront of developing young kabaddi players across rural Haryana. The partnership aims to create a structured pathway for athletes to progress from the grassroots to the professional stage.

"This partnership with BRS Academy reinforces our commitment to building a sustainable kabaddi ecosystem in Haryana," said Divyanshu Singh, CEO of Haryana Steelers and JSW Sports.

"By combining our high-performance expertise with their strong local network, we aim to nurture future stars who can represent the Steelers and beyond."

Echoing that sentiment, Kulbir Ahlawat, Founder of BRS Kabaddi Academy, said: "Kabaddi is the pride of Haryana, and our dream has always been to give rural players a platform to shine. Partnering with the Haryana Steelers connects our local talent to the professional world and proves that with the right guidance, Haryana can continue producing the best kabaddi players in the country."

Under the partnership, the Haryana Steelers' performance staff will conduct four masterclasses annually for academy athletes and coaches, focusing on technical, tactical, and physical development.

The two entities will also collaborate on designing age-specific training programs, integrating sports science, and recruiting qualified professionals to ensure holistic player growth.

Top performers from the BRS Academy will earn direct trials with the Haryana Steelers Academy at MDU, creating a transparent progression route from grassroots to elite kabaddi. Selected athletes will also have the opportunity to train alongside the Steelers’ senior team during the season, gaining invaluable professional exposure.