Home  » Sports » Haryana Steelers Crowned PKL Champions!

Haryana Steelers Crowned PKL Champions!

Source: PTI
December 29, 2024 23:03 IST

IMAGE: With show-stopper Mohammadreza Shadloui in full flow, Haryana Steelers won the final with consummate ease. Photograph: PKL/X

Haryana Steelers produced an outstanding display on the mat to beat Patna Pirates 32-23 and clinch their maiden Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) crown in Pune on Sunday.

With show-stopper Mohammadreza Shadloui in full flow, Haryana Steelers won the final with consummate ease.

For Haryana Steelers, Shivam Patare scored nine points, Shadloui seven and Vinay added six more.

The champions were awarded Rs 3 crore, while the runners-up got Rs 1.8 crore.

Haryana Steelers were off to a quick start, picking up the first few points and the lead in the early exchanges.

 

Devank and Ankit put up a dogged fight Patna Pirates, but Haryana Steelers kept dictating terms and controlling the tempo, with Shivam Patare and Shadloui doing the heavy lifting.

Haryana Steelers' defence, led by Jaideep and Rahul Sethpal, showed why it considered one of the best units in the competition, as it made scoring extremely difficult for Patna Pirates.

However, as the half progressed, Gurdeep and Sudhakar brought Patna Pirates within touching distance of their opponents.

Devank and Ayan then levelled things up, before Shivam Patare and Vinay put Haryana Steelers in the box seat.

At the half-time break, Haryana Steelers led 15-12.

The second half started off sluggishly, with Patna Pirates picking up the first points through Sudhakar.

Haryana Steelers did well to keep Devank and Ayan quiet, but the three-time champions fought back.

However, Shadloui kept scoring crucial points, as did Jaideep, which kept Haryana Steelers in the hunt for their first PKL title.

Close to the half-hour mark, Haryana Steelers had a three-point lead, which had the game on a knife's edge.

After that, Haryana Steelers turned on the screws, landing the first 'all out' of the game. Shadloui was in his elements, as Haryana Steelers stormed to a nine-point lead.

In the final minutes, Haryana Steelers managed the game and the clock brilliantly to slam the door shut on their opponents.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

