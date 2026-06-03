Haryana Revamps Sports Policy For Olympic Glory And Athlete Welfare

Haryana is set to revolutionise its sports landscape with a revamped policy, the ambitious 'Mission Olympics-2036 Vijayee Bhavah', and the 'Khelo Haryana App', all designed to nurture future Olympians and provide comprehensive digital support to athletes.

Key Points Haryana is revamping its 2015 Sports Policy to shift focus from prize money to long-term talent development for future Olympians.

The state launched 'Mission Olympics-2036 Vijayee Bhavah' to identify and train children aged 8-10 for future Olympic participation.

A new 'Khelo Haryana App' is being developed as a digital platform to provide integrated services like scholarships, awards, and pensions to sportspersons.

The revised policy aims to strengthen athlete welfare, sports infrastructure, and institutional support mechanisms.

These initiatives align with national goals for youth development and nation-building, as discussed in the Chief Secretaries' conference.

Haryana is planning to revamp its decade-old Sports Policy to make it more focussed on nurturing future Olympians through a long-term talent development programme and providing athletes with seamless access to government services through a unified digital platform. These initiatives were presented before Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi during a high-level review meeting held here on Wednesday to assess the state's progress on action points emerging from the fifth national conference of Chief Secretaries which was held in Delhi last year.

Revamping Haryana's Sports Policy

Director, Sports, Parth Gupta said Haryana has initiated the process of revising its Sports Policy, which was last updated in 2015. Haryana's sports policy has so far focussed more on hefty prize money for international medal winners and providing them government jobs. It has thrown up good results so far with athletes in disciplines like wrestling, and boxing excelling globally. For the reworked policy, a dedicated working group has been constituted to examine the existing framework and suggest reforms aligned with the latest national sports policy and emerging requirements of modern sports administration. The proposed revision is expected to further strengthen athlete welfare, talent development programmes, sports infrastructure and institutional support mechanisms.

Mission Olympics 2036 & Digital Support

He also highlighted the state's ambitious 'Mission Olympics-2036 Vijayee Bhavah', a long-term initiative aimed at identifying talented children in the 8-10 years age group and providing them with systematic training and support to prepare them for future Olympic participation. The programme is proposed to be implemented through the Sports University of Haryana and has already received seed funding approval from the Finance Department.

The meeting also reviewed Haryana's Action Taken Report on decisions taken during the national conference of chief secretaries held under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister in December 2025. The conference, organised around the theme "Human Capital for Viksit Bharat," had identified sports and extracurricular activities as key areas for strengthening youth development and nation-building, an official statement said here on Wednesday. During Wednesday's meeting here, which was attended by senior officers of the Sports Department and other concerned departments, Chief Secretary Rastogi directed departments to maintain close coordination in achieving the objectives outlined under the national roadmap.

Khelo Haryana App for Athletes

The Khelo Haryana App, a comprehensive digital platform intended to serve as a one-stop solution for sportspersons, is also in the works. The app will integrate various athlete welfare schemes and services, including scholarships, cash awards, employment benefits, sports gradation certificates, pensions and insurance facilities. The meeting was also apprised of initiatives being undertaken by the Education, Health, AYUSH and Development & Panchayats Departments to promote physical literacy, fitness and wellness among children and youth.