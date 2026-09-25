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Haryana CM Congratulates Gold Medalist Shooters At Asian Games

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 25, 2026 13:00 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian shooters Suruchi Singh and Kamaljeet have clinched a prestigious gold medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the Asian Games in Japan, showcasing remarkable skill and national pride.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Indian shooters Suruchi Singh and Kamaljeet won gold in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the Asian Games.
  • Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini congratulated the athletes, highlighting their achievement for the nation and state.
  • The Indian pair demonstrated dominance, scoring 484.6 in the final, significantly ahead of South Korea.
  • Both Suruchi Singh (Jhajjar) and Kamaljeet (Rewari) hail from Haryana, bringing pride to their home state.
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday congratulated Indian shooters Suruchi Singh and Kamaljeet, who fired their way to the gold medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the Asian Games in Japan. The 'dhakad' (strong) players have made the nation proud, he said.

Dominant Performance By Indian Duo

Congratulating both the shooters who hail from Haryana, Saini, in a post on X in Hindi, said, "I extend my heartfelt congratulations from the depths of my heart to Suruchi from Jhajjar and Kamaljeet from Rewari for winning the gold medal for the country in the 10-metre air pistol mixed team event at the Asian Games-2026". He also said entire Haryana takes pride in this splendid achievement of the both. Kamaljeet and Suruchi shot a total of 484.6 in the final in which the top four pairs qualify for the medal round. They were followed by South Korea's Suhyeon Hong and Gaeun Choo (478.0) in second place. The Koreans were 6.6 behind Kamaljeet and Suruchi, which showed the Indian pair's dominance in the final.
 
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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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