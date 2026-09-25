Haryana CM Congratulates Gold Medalist Shooters At Asian Games

Indian shooters Suruchi Singh and Kamaljeet have clinched a prestigious gold medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the Asian Games in Japan, showcasing remarkable skill and national pride.
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday congratulated Indian shooters Suruchi Singh and Kamaljeet, who fired their way to the gold medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the Asian Games in Japan. The 'dhakad' (strong) players have made the nation proud, he said.
Key Points
- Indian shooters Suruchi Singh and Kamaljeet won gold in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the Asian Games.
- Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini congratulated the athletes, highlighting their achievement for the nation and state.
- The Indian pair demonstrated dominance, scoring 484.6 in the final, significantly ahead of South Korea.
- Both Suruchi Singh (Jhajjar) and Kamaljeet (Rewari) hail from Haryana, bringing pride to their home state.