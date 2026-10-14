Thrilling Wins For Haryana, Maharashtra In Hockey Nationals

Discover the latest results from the Hockey India Senior Men National Championship as Haryana, Maharashtra, and Chandigarh clinched crucial victories in their Division 'A' pool matches on Wednesday.
Key Points
- Haryana defeated Delhi 3-1 in a Pool D match on Wednesday, with Deepak sealing the win in the 54th minute.
- Maharashtra secured a 2-1 victory over Puducherry in Pool B, thanks to Darshan Gawkar's winning goal in the 49th minute.
- Chandigarh drubbed Karnataka 3-0 in Pool C, with goals from Paramvir Singh, Sumit, and Amandeep.
- Tamil Nadu and Bengal played out a 1-1 draw in Pool A of the championship.
- Kerala and Arunachal also registered wins in Division 'B' matches.
Haryana, Maharashtra and Chandigarh won their respective pool matches in Division 'A' while Tamil Nadu and Bengal played out a draw in the Hockey India Senior Men National Championship in Jhansi on Wednesday.
Key Victories In Division 'A'
Haryana beat Delhi 3-1 in a pool D match after both sides were goal-less at the half time.
Haryana took control of the match in the third quarter. Manjeet scored from a penalty corner in the 40th minute, and Joginder Singh added another in the 42nd. Aman Sharma pulled one back for Delhi with a penalty stroke in the 50th minute.
Deepak sealed the win for Haryana with a field goal in the 54th minute.
In pool B, Maharashtra beat Puducherry 2-1. Ganesh Patil gave Maharashtra the lead through a penalty corner in the 13th minute. Rajat Minz equalised for Puducherry with a field goal in the 37th minute.
But, Darshan Gawkar scored the winner for Maharashtra from a penalty corner in the 49th minute.
Chandigarh drubbed Karnataka 3-0 in pool C. The match was goalless until the 32nd minute, when Paramvir Singh scored from a penalty corner.
Sumit doubled the lead with another penalty corner in the 53rd, and Amandeep scored a field goal in the 55th minute to complete the tally.
In pool A, Tamil Nadu drew 1-1 with Bengal. P Shanmugam put Tamil Nadu ahead with a field goal in the 38th minute. Sunit Lakra equalised for Bengal with a field goal in the 49th minute.
In Division 'B', Kerala beat Assam 5-2 for their first win of the championship.
Arunachal prevailed over Jharkhand 2-1 in a closely-contested match.
Division 'C' matches concluded on Tuesday.