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Jharkhand, Haryana, Karnataka Maintain Winning Streak In Junior National Hockey

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk August 17, 2026 20:40 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover how Hockey Jharkhand, Hockey Haryana, and Hockey Karnataka maintained their impressive winning streaks in the Women Junior National Championship, showcasing dominant performances across various divisions.

Key Points

  • Hockey Jharkhand, Hockey Haryana, and Hockey Karnataka continued their winning runs in the Women Junior National Championship.
  • Hockey Karnataka secured a dominant 9-0 victory against Goans Hockey, with Pearlin Ponnamma AG scoring four goals.
  • Other notable wins included Hockey Bihar (5-1 vs. Tamil Nadu), Delhi Hockey (5-0 vs. Kerala), and Hockey Mizoram (4-1 vs. Andhra Pradesh).
  • In Division A, Hockey Jharkhand beat Hockey Punjab 3-1, and Hockey Haryana defeated Hockey Association of Odisha 3-0.
  • Uttar Pradesh Hockey and Hockey Madhya Pradesh also registered victories in their respective Division A pools.

Hockey Jharkhand, Hockey Haryana and Hockey Karnataka continued with their winning run in the Women Junior National Championship here on Monday.

Dominant Performances Across Divisions

In a Division B's Pool B match, Karnataka produced a dominant show to thrash Goans Hockey 9-0. Pearlin Ponnamma AG scored four goals, finding the net in the 4th, 48th, 54th and 59th minutes. Manish Ponnamma CD added two goals in the sixth and 46th minutes, while Lakshmi scored twice in the 19th and 29th minutes. Meher Kaur Mehta completed the scoring in the 52nd minute.

 

In another Division B's Pool B match, Hockey Bihar registered a 5-1 victory over Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu.

In Division B Pool A match, Delhi Hockey beat Kerala Hockey 5-0, while Hockey Mizoram secured a 4-1 victory over Hockey Andhra Pradesh.

In Division A's Pool A, Hockey Jharkhand registered a 3-1 victory over Hockey Punjab while in Pool B, Hockey Haryana recorded a 3-0 victory over Hockey Association of Odisha.

In Division A Pool C, Uttar Pradesh Hockey secured a 3-0 victory over Hockey Maharashtra, while Hockey Madhya Pradesh recorded a 3-1 victory over Chhattisgarh Hockey in Division A Pool D.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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