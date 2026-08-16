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Exciting Start To Junior Women's National Hockey Championship

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk August 16, 2026 20:02 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover the latest results from the Junior Women's National Hockey Championship as Haryana, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh dominate Division A, while Delhi and Uttarakhand secure wins in Division B.

Photograph: Hockey India/X

Photograph: Hockey India/X

Key Points

  • Haryana, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh secured wins in Division A of the Junior Women's National Hockey Championship.
  • Uttar Pradesh and Manipur played out a 1-1 draw in a closely contested Pool C match.
  • Division B matches also began, with Delhi and Uttarakhand registering comprehensive victories.
  • Haryana dominated Bengal with a 10-1 win, while Jharkhand defeated Chandigarh 6-0.
  • Chhattisgarh won a high-scoring match against Himachal in Pool D.

Haryana, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh registered wins, while Uttar Pradesh and Manipur played out a 1-1 draw in their respective pool matches as Division A action got underway in the Junior Women's National Hockey Championship here on Sunday. Division B also saw two matches being played, with Delhi and Uttarakhand securing comprehensive victories.

Key Victories In Division A And B

Haryana made a dominant start to their Division A campaign, defeating Bengal 10-1 in Pool B. In Pool A, Jharkhand began their campaign with a commanding 6-0 victory over Chandigarh. Chhattisgarh edged out Himachal in a 10-goal thriller in Pool D. Pool C witnessed a closely-contested encounter as Uttar Pradesh and Manipur played out a 1-1 draw. In Division B', Pool A, Delhi registered a comprehensive 6-0 victory over Assam, while Uttarakhand defeated Tamil Nadu 3-1.

 
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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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