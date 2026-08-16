Exciting Start To Junior Women's National Hockey Championship

Discover the latest results from the Junior Women's National Hockey Championship as Haryana, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh dominate Division A, while Delhi and Uttarakhand secure wins in Division B.

Photograph: Hockey India/X

Key Points Haryana, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh secured wins in Division A of the Junior Women's National Hockey Championship.

Uttar Pradesh and Manipur played out a 1-1 draw in a closely contested Pool C match.

Division B matches also began, with Delhi and Uttarakhand registering comprehensive victories.

Haryana dominated Bengal with a 10-1 win, while Jharkhand defeated Chandigarh 6-0.

Chhattisgarh won a high-scoring match against Himachal in Pool D.

Haryana, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh registered wins, while Uttar Pradesh and Manipur played out a 1-1 draw in their respective pool matches as Division A action got underway in the Junior Women's National Hockey Championship here on Sunday. Division B also saw two matches being played, with Delhi and Uttarakhand securing comprehensive victories.

Key Victories In Division A And B

Haryana made a dominant start to their Division A campaign, defeating Bengal 10-1 in Pool B. In Pool A, Jharkhand began their campaign with a commanding 6-0 victory over Chandigarh. Chhattisgarh edged out Himachal in a 10-goal thriller in Pool D. Pool C witnessed a closely-contested encounter as Uttar Pradesh and Manipur played out a 1-1 draw. In Division B', Pool A, Delhi registered a comprehensive 6-0 victory over Assam, while Uttarakhand defeated Tamil Nadu 3-1.