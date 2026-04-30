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Haryana women dominate Under-17 National Wrestling Championships

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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Last updated on: April 30, 2026 19:27 IST

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Haryana showcased its wrestling prowess by clinching both the Women's Wrestling and Freestyle titles at the Under-17 National Wrestling Championships 2026.

 

Key Points

  • Haryana won both the Women's Wrestling and Freestyle titles at the Under-17 National Wrestling Championships 2026.
  • Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) secured the top position in the Greco-Roman format.
  • Several states including Kerala, Telangana, Karnataka, and Jammu & Kashmir secured medals at the championships.
  • Haryana's depth in talent was evident with multiple gold medals in both Women's Wrestling and Freestyle categories.

Haryana stamped their authority at the Under-17 National Wrestling Championships 2026, topping both women's Wrestling and Freestyle events, while Services Sports Control Board led the way in Greco-Roman format in the three-day meet that concluded on Thursday.

Haryana's Dominance in Wrestling

Haryana secured the Women's Wrestling title with 215 points and added the Freestyle crown with 205 points. The SSCB, dominated Greco-Roman, finishing on top with 136 points in the meet held at the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (Aurangabad).

 

Key Victories and Medalists

Kerala registered a significant win in the 71 kg category over a Delhi opponent, while Telangana, Karnataka, and Jammu & Kashmir also featured among the medalists.

Women's Wrestling Highlights

In women's wrestling, Kasturi Sahadev (MAH) won gold in 40 kg, with Diksha (HAR), Rohini (MAH), and Nikita (HAR) taking top honours in 43 kg, 46 kg, and 49 kg.

Haryana's depth showed through multiple gold medals from Sakshi (57 kg), Manisha (61 kg), Taniya (69 kg), and Garima (73 kg). Akshara (DEL, 53kg) and Srushti (MAH, 65kg) were among the other champions.

Freestyle Wrestling Standouts

Freestyle saw a similar script, with Haryana leading the medal count. Abhinav (45 kg), Sahil (55 kg), Anuj (71 kg), and Arush Rana (110 kg) secured gold for the state.

Other winners included Aaryan (UP, 48kg), Pranav Sudhir Ghare (SSCB, 51kg), Anurag (DEL, 60kg), Pawan (MAH, 65kg), Lakshay Thakran (DEL, 80kg), and Deepanshu Dahiya (DEL, 92kg).

Greco-Roman Results

In Greco-Roman, SSCB's consistency across weights powered them to the top.

Gold medalists included Sumit Kumar (45 kg), Yash Kashinath Kamanna (48 kg), Dhiraj Shashikant Daphale (51 kg), Prathmesh Suryakant Patil (55 kg), and Krishnraj Ingve (60 kg), alongside Kunal Dagar (DEL), Parnam Singh (PUN), Gourav (MAH), Hamananth Vital Kempanna (KTK), and Rudra (MAH).

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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