Young Haryana Paddlers Shine In National U-11 Table Tennis Championships

Discover how Haryana's promising young table tennis players dominated the Under-11 section, securing multiple semifinal spots at the second National Ranking Table Tennis Championships in Panchkula on Wednesday.

Photograph: Table Tennis Federation of India/X

Key Points Haryana players demonstrated a strong performance in the Under-11 section of the second National Ranking Table Tennis Championships on Wednesday.

Sreeja Aggarwal, Mahi Kumari, and Phalgun Gupta from Haryana advanced to the U-11 Girls' semifinals, guaranteeing medals for the state.

Punjab's Inaaya also secured a semifinal berth in the U-11 Girls' category.

In the U-11 Boys' quarterfinals, Rajvardhan Tiwari (Maharashtra), Arjun Sen (West Bengal), and Debanshu Chakraborty (West Bengal) secured their places in the semifinals.

Both the boys' and girls' pre-quarterfinals and quarterfinals featured several closely contested matches, with players overcoming setbacks.

Haryana enjoyed a strong showing in the Under-11 section as the second National Ranking Table Tennis Championships entered the semifinal stage with several closely fought encounters at the Tau Devi Lal Indoor Hall here on Wednesday.

Haryana's Dominance In Girls' U-11

In the U-11 Girls' quarterfinals, Sreeja Aggarwal, Mahi Kumari and Phalgun Gupta advanced to the semifinals, ensuring a huge Haryana presence and medals.

Sreeja overcame Andhra Pradesh's Sri Mihika Govindaraju 3-1 in a closely fought encounter, while Mahi beat Madhya Pradesh's Anika Maheshwari 3-0 in another match.

Phalgun Gupta completed Haryana's impressive run with a 3-0 win over Bihar's Nilanjana Sharma. Punjab's Inaaya was the other player to book a semifinal berth, defeating Delhi's Ikaara Sreeram 3-0, including a tough second game.

Boys' U-11 Quarterfinal Action

The U-11 Boys' quarterfinals also witnessed some impressive performances.

Maharashtra's Rajvardhan Tiwari advanced with a 12-10, 11-9, 12-10 win over Gujarat's Rehansh Singhvi, while West Bengal's Arjun Sen edged past Delhi's Kavish Hasti 3-1.

Debanshu Chakraborty, also from West Bengal, sealed his semifinal place with a convincing 11-4, 11-3, 11-9 victory over Haryana's Satvik Tyagi.

Intense Pre-Quarterfinal Battles

The Under-11 pre-quarterfinals produced a competitive set of matches, with several players overcoming early setbacks and a few contests going the distance.

In the boys' draw, Rajvardhan Tiwari defeated Rajasthan's Taarush Sharma 3-1, and Rehansh recovered after losing the first game 7-11 to Karnataka's B.N. Chirayu, winning 3-1.

Naksh Mahajan edged Maharashtra's Adhiraj Chauhan 3-2, while Satvik Tyagi overcame Telangana's Ghanta Jatin Jairam by the same margin after Jatin fought back from 0-2 down to level the match, with Satvik taking the decider 13-11.

Mayukh Sarkar defeated Telangana's Subham Dey 3-0, Arjun beat Tamil Nadu's Akhil Vinodh 3-0, and Debanshu also advanced with a straight games win over Tamil Nadu's AR Sundaramurty.

Kavish recovered from a 10-12 second-game loss to beat Uttar Pradesh's Pranit Agrawal 3-1.

Girls' Pre-Quarterfinal Highlights

The girls' draw was equally competitive, with Sri Mishika defeating West Bengal's Kritika Saibo 3-1 and Sreeka surviving Delhi's Aradhya Kashyap 3-2 after Kashyap fought back from 0-2 down.

Mahi beat Haryana's Briti Patel 3-0, Anika defeated West Bengal's Shivangi Mishra 3-1, and Inaaya completed a 3-0 win over Maharashtra's Erina Ahmed.

Ikaara produced one of the round's most impressive comebacks, recovering from a 3-11 opening-game loss against Chandigarh's Mishita Jaryal to win the next three games 12-10, 14-12, 14-12 and seal a 3-1 victory.

Nilanjana overcame Tamil Nadu's KP Narumugail 3-1, while Phalgun fought back from 0-2 down against Delhi's Privya Das Barua to prevail 3-2, winning the last three games 11-7, 11-9, 11-8.