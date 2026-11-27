Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has unveiled the Blackbuck-inspired mascot for 'Khel Mahakumbh Haryana-2026', a significant initiative designed to foster sports talent and promote physical fitness across the state.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini unveiled the mascot for 'Khel Mahakumbh Haryana-2026' on Friday.

The mascot, inspired by the Blackbuck, symbolises Haryana's identity, agility, and commitment to environmental conservation.

The Khel Mahakumbh will involve 18,000 sportspersons competing in 30 sports disciplines across 11 cities.

The initiative aims to provide opportunities, guidance, and modern facilities to budding sporting talent and promote physical fitness.

Activities for the Khel Mahakumbh commenced on November 16, with district-level selection trials already conducted.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday unveiled the mascot of 'Khel Mahakumbh Haryana-2026' and said 18,000 sportspersons would showcase their talent, skills and sporting spirit across 30 sports disciplines during the state-level sports event.

Symbolism And Scope Of The Games

Inspired by the Blackbuck, the state animal of Haryana, the mascot symbolises the state's identity and cultural heritage, as well as the agility, alertness, balance and unwavering commitment of Haryana's sportspersons to achieving their goals, Saini said.

On the occasion, former Indian hockey captain Sardar Singh, Asian Games medallist Parveen Hooda and boxer Narender were also felicitated.

Addressing the sportspersons at the event, Saini said that the passion and enthusiasm of Haryana's sportspersons were the state's greatest strength.

It is a matter of pride that Haryana consistently figures at the top of medal tallies, he said.

Congratulating the sportspersons, he said that the Khel Mahakumbh would provide them with a major platform to hone their talent and bring laurels to the state.

Through the mascot, a message of environmental conservation, sensitivity towards wildlife and preservation of natural heritage is also being conveyed to the youth and the people of the state, he said.

Nurturing Sporting Talent And Values

The competitions will be organised in two phases across 11 cities of the state, dates of which will be announced later.

He said that the Khel Mahakumbh is a visionary initiative of the state government aimed at providing appropriate opportunities, guidance and modern facilities to budding sporting talent in villages, towns and small cities.

These young players have the potential to bring glory to the nation at the Olympic Games, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games in the future, he said.

As per the annual sports calendar, activities under the Khel Mahakumbh commenced on November 16, and district-level selection trials were conducted across the state ahead of the state-level competitions.

Strengthening Haryana's Sports Infrastructure

He said that sports not only promote physical fitness and mental concentration but also keep the youth away from social evils such as drug abuse, while inculcating discipline, teamwork, leadership qualities and the ability to accept victory and defeat with equanimity.

Investment in sports is an investment in the state's bright future and in the creation of a healthy society, he said.

Saini said that several significant steps had been taken over the past 12 years to strengthen sports infrastructure in Haryana.

From providing government jobs to outstanding sportspersons to expanding sports academies, sports nurseries, training facilities and modern sporting infrastructure, sustained efforts have been made in this direction, he said.

Haryana Sports Minister Gaurav Gautam said that the state's sportspersons have established a distinct identity nationally and internationally through their hard work.