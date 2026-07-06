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Haryana CM To Distribute Rs 20.59 Crore In Cash Awards To Athletes

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk July 06, 2026 20:55 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini is set to honour 198 outstanding athletes with significant cash awards totalling Rs 20.59 crore at a state-level function in Panchkula, recognising their achievements in international and national sports.

Photograph: @BJP4Haryana/X

Photograph: @BJP4Haryana/X

Key Points

  • Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will distribute Rs 20.59 crore in cash awards to 198 athletes.
  • The awards recognise medal winners and international participants from Haryana in various competitions.
  • 117 athletes from world-level competitions will receive Rs 13.75 crore, including Para Asian Games medallists.
  • 78 athletes from national-level competitions will be awarded Rs 4.52 crore.
  • The cash awards will be directly transferred to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will distribute cash awards worth Rs 20.59 crore to 198 medal-winning athletes and international participants at a state-level function in Panchkula on Tuesday, Minister of State for Sports Gaurav Gautam said on Monday.

Recognising Sporting Excellence In Haryana

The award distribution ceremony will be held at the auditorium of the Public Works Rest House in Panchkula, with the chief minister attending as the chief guest.

 

Gautam said the awards are aimed at recognising athletes who brought laurels to the country in international and national competitions.

Of the total 198 athletes, 117 who won medals or represented India in world-level competitions will receive a combined Rs 13.75 crore.

Three athletes who excelled at the 2022 Para Asian Games will be awarded Rs 2.32 crore, while 78 athletes who performed in national-level competitions will receive a total of Rs 4.52 crore.

According to the minister, cash awards will be transferred directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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