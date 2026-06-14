Haryana CM Saini Boosts Junior Women's Handball Team

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini met the Indian Junior Women's Handball Team, extending his best wishes and confidence for their performance at the upcoming Junior Women's Handball World Championship in China, highlighting sports as a symbol of national pride.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini met the Indian Junior Women's Handball Team at his official residence.

CM Saini conveyed his best wishes for the upcoming Junior Women's Handball World Championship in China.

The Chief Minister highlighted sports as a symbol of discipline, dedication, and national pride.

The Junior Women's Handball World Championship is scheduled to take place from June 23 to July 4.

The Indian team includes players like Sujata, Kanishka, and is coached by Sachin Chaudhary and Naveen Poonia.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday met the Indian Junior Women's Handball Team at his official residence here and conveyed his best wishes for the upcoming Junior Women's Handball World Championship. The team paid a courtesy visit to the chief minister, according to an official release.

Chief Minister Extends Best Wishes For World Championship

On the occasion, Saini said that sports are not merely a medium of competition but also a symbol of discipline, dedication, and national pride. He expressed confidence that the Indian team would deliver an outstanding performance at the Junior Women's Handball World Championship to be held in China and bring glory to the nation. The tournament will be held from June 23 to July 4.

Saini said that the young athletes of Haryana and the country have consistently demonstrated their talent on the global sporting stage, and he is confident that this team will also achieve new milestones. The Indian Junior Women's Handball Team comprises Sujata, Kanishka, Garima, Shivani, Muskan, Neha, Swati, Amrita, Pardanya, Soumya, Lavisha, and Ridhima. Team India coaches Sachin Chaudhary and Naveen Poonia were also present on the occasion.