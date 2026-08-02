Saini Hails Haryana Athletes For Commonwealth Games Success

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini celebrates the remarkable achievements of Indian athletes, particularly those from Haryana, who secured a record seven boxing gold medals at the Commonwealth Games, significantly boosting India's medal tally.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini lauded Indian athletes, especially from Haryana, for their Commonwealth Games success.

India secured 16 medals on a single Saturday at the CWG, including a record seven boxing gold medals.

Six of the seven boxing gold medallists were from Haryana, showcasing the state's strong sporting tradition.

CM Saini emphasised the importance of youth channelling energy positively to achieve international glory.

The success propelled India to fourth in the medal tally with 13 gold, 17 silver, and 9 bronze.

Haryana's Stellar Contribution To India's Medal Tally

Chief Minister Saini Congratulates Individual Boxing Champions

With India enjoying a stellar Saturday at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, winning 16 medals to climb to the fourth spot in overall standings, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday hailed the medal winners for filling the nation with pride.Boxers punched their way to a record-breaking haul of seven gold medals on Saturday, while judokas and para track and field athletes also shone on the most productive day for India at the Games. The stellar show propelled India to fourth in the medal tally with 13 gold, 17 silver and 9 bronze.Among the boxing gold medallists on Saturday, six were from Haryana â Priya Ghanghas (60 kg), Sakshi Choudhary (51 kg), Ankush Panghal (70 kg), Sachin Siwach (60 kg), Jaismine Lamboria (57kg) and Preeti Pawar (54 kg)."Indian athletes, including those from Haryana, have filled the nation with pride. The success of the Haryana athletes is a shining symbol of the state's rich sporting tradition and India's growing boxing prowess," Saini told mediapersons on the sidelines of an event in Punjab's Kotkapura."When youth channelise their energy in a positive direction and stay away from drugs, they bring glory to the country by winning medals at international events," he added. Saini also made a series of posts on X to congratulate the medal-winning boxers from Haryana.Hailing Bhiwani boxers Preeti and Jaismine, Saini said the duo made the country proud with their determination, hard work and discipline.Congratulating Ankush, who hails from Hisar, the chief minister said, "Your patience, aggressive play and excellent technique reflected your unwavering dedication to victory. This success is a proud symbol of the rich tradition of Indian boxing and Haryana's sporting culture."Lauding Sachin from Bhiwani, Saini said, "No matter how tough the challenge may have been, you established the mark of a champion in every round with your skill and fighting spirit. Your victory is a shining symbol of Haryana's rich sporting tradition and India's growing boxing prowess."In his message for Priya, also from Bhiwani, he said, "Amid tough matches, your courage, composure and exceptional skill scripted a new chapter of golden success. Your performance in the ring has further elevated the prestige of Indian boxing and filled the nation with pride."On Saturday evening, Saini had congratulated Bhiwani boxer Sakshi for her gold-winning feat."Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Haryana's daughter, Sakshi Chaudhary. Your unwavering determination and sharp punching prowess have propelled you to the pinnacle of success. Your exceptional skills in the ring gifted India another golden moment," he said.