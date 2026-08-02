Saini Hails Haryana Athletes For Commonwealth Games Success

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini celebrates the remarkable achievements of Indian athletes, particularly those from Haryana, who secured a record seven boxing gold medals at the Commonwealth Games, significantly boosting India's medal tally.
With India enjoying a stellar Saturday at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, winning 16 medals to climb to the fourth spot in overall standings, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday hailed the medal winners for filling the nation with pride.Boxers punched their way to a record-breaking haul of seven gold medals on Saturday, while judokas and para track and field athletes also shone on the most productive day for India at the Games. The stellar show propelled India to fourth in the medal tally with 13 gold, 17 silver and 9 bronze.Among the boxing gold medallists on Saturday, six were from Haryana â Priya Ghanghas (60 kg), Sakshi Choudhary (51 kg), Ankush Panghal (70 kg), Sachin Siwach (60 kg), Jaismine Lamboria (57kg) and Preeti Pawar (54 kg).
Key Points
- Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini lauded Indian athletes, especially from Haryana, for their Commonwealth Games success.
- India secured 16 medals on a single Saturday at the CWG, including a record seven boxing gold medals.
- Six of the seven boxing gold medallists were from Haryana, showcasing the state's strong sporting tradition.
- CM Saini emphasised the importance of youth channelling energy positively to achieve international glory.
- The success propelled India to fourth in the medal tally with 13 gold, 17 silver, and 9 bronze.