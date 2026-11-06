CM Saini Extends Diwali Greetings to Javelin Star Neeraj Chopra

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini recently met javelin superstar Neeraj Chopra at his official residence in Chandigarh, on Thursday, extending Diwali greetings.



IMAGE: Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini meets Neeraj Chopra at his official residence and hands him a religious mememto on Thursday, ahead of Diwali. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nayab Saini/X

Key Points Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini met Neeraj Chopra to extend Diwali greetings and express confidence in his future achievements.

Neeraj Chopra, a double Olympic medallist, has been sidelined due to an ankle ligament injury.

Chopra missed the 2026 Asian Games due to the injury, which ruled him out for the rest of the season.

Chopra's injury has significantly improved, and he plans to resume training and rehabilitation in the coming weeks.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini met double Olympic medallist and World Champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra in Chandigarh and extended Diwali greetings.

'Today, at Sant Kabir Kutir (Chief Minister's Residence), I had a heartfelt meeting with Haryana's pride, javelin superstar Golden Boy @Neeraj_chopra1 and extended Diwali greetings to him,' Saini wrote in a post on X alongside a photo.

Confidence in Chopra's Future

'We are confident that Neeraj will continue to enhance the nation's pride on the global stage through his hard work, talent, and unwavering determination, and take the glory of the tricolour to new heights', he added. Saini expressed confidence that Chopra would continue to bring glory to the country through his talent, hard work and determination.

Injury Update and Recovery Plans

Chopra, who won gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and silver at the Paris 2024 Olympics in men's javelin throw, has been sidelined due to injury of late. Chopra missed the recent 2026 Asian Games in Japan after he suffered an ankle ligament injury during a training session, which also ruled him out for the rest of the season.

Last week, Chopra provided an update on his recovery, stating that his injury has improved significantly and he is set to resume training and rehabilitation in the next couple of weeks. 'My injury is much better now. I faced some issues initially in the first month and a half, but it has improved significantly. I consulted Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala, and he has advised that I can now resume training and begin proper rehabilitation. I plan to start both in the next couple of weeks,' he told Sports Authority of India (SAI).