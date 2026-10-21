Hockey Haryana Stages Comeback To Win National Championship

Hockey Haryana showcased remarkable resilience, coming from behind to defeat Hockey Madhya Pradesh 2-1 and claim the prestigious 16th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship title on Wednesday.

Key Points Hockey Haryana won the 16th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship on Wednesday.

Haryana defeated Hockey Madhya Pradesh 2-1 in the Division 'A' final after coming from behind.

Joginder Singh scored the winning goal for Haryana in the 50th minute from a penalty corner.

Uttar Pradesh Hockey secured the third position by beating Hockey Punjab 3-1.

Hockey Haryana came from behind to defeat Hockey Madhya Pradesh 2-1 in their Division 'A' final and win the final of the 16th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship here on Wednesday.

Match Highlights And Third Place Play-off

Mohammad Zaid Khan gave Madhya Pradesh the lead with a field goal in the 14th minute but Haryana equalised in the second quarter when Navraj Singh scored a penalty corner in the 21st.

The match stayed level until the 50th minute, when Joginder Singh scored the winner from another penalty corner.

Haryana had qualified for the final by beating Punjab 4-2 in a shootout after a 3-3 draw in the semifinal. Madhya Pradesh beat Uttar Pradesh 5-3 in their semifinal.

In the third place match, Uttar Pradesh Hockey defeated Hockey Punjab 3-1.

Akash Pal scored two field goals (15th, 21st) to give Uttar Pradesh a 2-0 lead at the half-time. Pawandeep Singh pulled one back for Punjab with a field goal in the 41st minute, but Chandan Yadav sealed the bronze medal with a penalty corner in the 58th.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh lost 3-5 to Madhya Pradesh in the semifinal, and Punjab lost on shootout to Haryana.