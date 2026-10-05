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Haryana's Asian Games Heroes Receive Grand Welcome

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk October 05, 2026 16:33 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Haryana's exceptional athletes, who brought home a remarkable 32 medals from the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, were celebrated by state leaders, underscoring the region's pivotal role in India's sporting achievements.

Photograph: Bryan Foo/Reuters

Photograph: Bryan Foo/Reuters

Key Points

  • Haryana athletes contributed significantly to India's Asian Games success, securing 32 medals.
  • The state's medal tally included 14 gold, 9 silver, and 9 bronze at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.
  • Sports Minister Gaurav Gautam and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini lauded the athletes' performance and commitment.
  • Haryana's strong rural talent base and sporting culture are credited for producing international-level athletes.
  • Women athletes from Haryana played a crucial role, winning two individual and six team gold medals.

Haryana athletes returning from the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games were accorded a warm welcome by Sports Minister Gaurav Gautam on Monday after helping the state contribute a rich haul of 32 medals, including 14 gold, nine silver and nine bronze.

Gautam congratulated the athletes, saying their performance had showcased Haryana's sporting prowess.

 

Haryana's Significant Contribution To India's Medal Tally

India finished fourth on the medal table with 85 medals -- 21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze -- while Haryana athletes accounted for 32 of those medals.

The minister assured the athletes of all possible support, including quality training, nutrition, coaching and modern sporting infrastructure.

Recognising Sporting Excellence And Future Support

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who is currently visiting Singapore, also congratulated the athletes, saying their hard work, discipline and determination had brought laurels to Haryana and the country.

Gautam said the state's sporting culture, particularly its strong rural talent base, had played an important role in producing athletes who excelled at the international level.

Of Haryana's 14 gold medals, five came in individual events and nine in team events. Women athletes also made a significant contribution, winning two individual golds and six team golds.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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