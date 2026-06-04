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Haryana Strengthens Sports Coaching With 33 New Appointments

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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June 04, 2026 20:12 IST

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Haryana's Sports Department has significantly boosted its coaching staff by appointing 33 new sportspersons, aiming to identify and nurture grassroots talent for future Olympic and international sporting success.

Key Points

  • Haryana has appointed 33 sportspersons as coaches in the last month, including three senior and 20 junior coaches.
  • The new coaches are tasked with identifying and nurturing grassroots talent to prepare athletes for the 2036 Olympics and other major international events.
  • Haryana's sports policy includes job reservations for outstanding sportspersons, with quotas in Group D and Group C government jobs.
  • Minister Gaurav Gautam urged coaches to adopt modern training methods and assured full government support for infrastructure and facilities.

Haryana Sports Minister Gaurav Gautam on Thursday said the state has provided coaching jobs to 33 sportspersons in the last one month. Addressing a felicitation ceremony where appointment letters were distributed to athletes selected for Group A, B and C coaching posts in the Sports Department, Gautam said the newly appointed coaches would play a key role in preparing the next generation of Olympians.

Haryana Boosts Sports Coaching For Future Olympians

The minister handed over appointment letters to three senior and 20 junior coaches. The Sports Department had appointed 10 coaches last month, taking the total number of athletes given coaching jobs within a month to 33. Gautam said Haryana's athletes were already working towards the 2036 Olympic target and stressed that coaches would be instrumental in identifying and nurturing talent at the grassroots level.

 

Highlighting the state's sports policy, he said Haryana provides reservations for outstanding sportspersons, including a 10 per cent sports quota in Group D government jobs and a 3 per cent quota in Group C posts. He urged the newly appointed coaches to adopt modern training methods, scout talent from villages and small towns, and help prepare athletes for the Olympics, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and World Championships. The minister also assured full government support in the form of world-class infrastructure and training facilities.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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