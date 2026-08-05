Haryana announces Rs 13.47 Cr reward for CWG stars

Haryana is set to honour its Commonwealth Games 2026 medal winners and participating athletes with a grand felicitation ceremony on August 7, distributing Rs 13.47 crore in cash awards to recognise their outstanding international sporting achievements.

IMAGE: Grand felicitation planned for Haryana's CWG heroes. Photograph: BFI/X

Key Points Haryana to host a grand felicitation ceremony on August 7 for its Commonwealth Games 2026 athletes.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will present cash awards and commendation certificates at the event in Panchkula.

A total of Rs 13.47 crore will be distributed, with gold medallists receiving Rs 1.50 crore each, silver medallists Rs 75 lakh, and the bronze medallist Rs 50 lakh.

Thirteen participating athletes will also receive an incentive of Rs 7.50 lakh each.

The Haryana government aims to provide world-class sports facilities and training to ensure no talented athlete lacks resources.

Haryana Sports Minister Gaurav Gautam on Wednesday said a grand felicitation ceremony will be organised on August 7, to honour the state's medal winners and participating athletes who brought laurels to the country at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026.

The function will be held at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Sector 3, Panchkula, he said, adding that Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will attend as the chief guest and present cash awards and commendation certificates to the athletes.

Gautam said Haryana's athletes once again demonstrated their outstanding sporting excellence on the international stage at the Commonwealth Games. He said 10 athletes from Haryana won medals, including seven gold, two silver and one bronze.

Under the Haryana government's Sports Policy, cash awards amounting to Rs 13.47 crore will be distributed to the medal winners and participating athletes.

Rewarding Sporting Excellence

The minister said each of the seven gold medallists will receive Rs 1.50 crore, while each of the two silver medallists will be awarded Rs 75 lakh. The bronze medallist will receive Rs 50 lakh. He further said that 13 participating athletes will also be honoured with Rs 7.50 lakh each as an incentive to encourage them.

Gautam said the Haryana government's foremost objective is to provide the youth of the State with world-class sports facilities and an excellent training environment.

The minister said that on Tuesday, he had personally received Haryana's Commonwealth Games medal winners upon their return from Scotland at Delhi International Airport, where they were accorded a grand civic reception with traditional drumbeats and floral garlands.

Boosting Sports Infrastructure And Talent

Gautam also said India's fourth-place finish at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 is a matter of great pride and honour for the entire nation. He said Indian athletes have earned global recognition for the country through their talent, discipline and relentless hard work, and expressed confidence that the younger generation would draw inspiration from their achievements to attain greater success on the international stage.

He said the state is strengthening sports infrastructure by developing modern facilities, expanding stadiums, providing world-class training and ensuring the availability of advanced sports equipment. The government's objective, Gautam added, is to ensure that no talented athlete is deprived of opportunities due to a lack of resources.

On Tuesday, congratulating Indian athletes on their outstanding performance at the Commonwealth Games, Chief Minister Saini had said India had demonstrated its sporting excellence on the global stage by winning 39 medals. He attributed the achievement to the sports promotion policies of the Government of India and expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing strong support to Indian athletes.