How Indian Para Archers Dominated World Series Qualifications

Indian para archers, spearheaded by Paralympic champion Harvinder Singh, have demonstrated exceptional skill by securing multiple direct qualifications and top seedings at the prestigious World Archery Para Series.

Photograph: Thomas Mukoya/Reuters

Key Points Paralympic champion Harvinder Singh led India's strong performance at the World Archery Para Series.

Four Indian archers each in men's and women's recurve sections qualified for the pre-quarterfinals.

Harvinder Singh secured the third seed in men's recurve open, while Bhawana was third seed in women's recurve open.

India achieved top seedings in both men's and women's doubles, securing direct entry to semifinals.

The Indian mixed doubles team, featuring Bhawana and Harvinder, earned a third seeding.

Reigning Paralympic recurve open champion Harvinder Singh led a strong Indian show as four home archers each made the pre-quarterfinals of the men's and women's recurve sections at the World Archery Para Series here that got underway here on Saturday.

Double Paralympic medallist Harvinder qualified as the third seed in the men's recurve open section after scoring 636 points out of a possible 720. He finished behind Iran's Gholamreza Rahimi (647) and Indonesia's Kholdin (641).

Indian Men's Recurve Dominance

Parveen was the next-best Indian in fifth place with 633 points, followed by Sehajveer Singh, who aggregated 626. Vijay Sundi was the fourth Indian in the top 10, finishing seventh with 618 points.

Based on the qualification rankings, all four Indians advanced directly to the pre-quarterfinals in the 32-member draw.

Third-seeded Harvinder will open his campaign against China's 14th seed Gan Jun, while sixth-seeded Sehajveer will face 11th seed Ivan David of Slovakia.

Parveen will take on Slovakia's Ivan Denis, while Sundi will face Indonesia's Setiawan.

Strong Showing In Women's Recurve

In the women's recurve open section, Bhawana qualified as the third seed after an impressive 595, finishing behind Indonesia's Noviera Ross (603) and Iran's Somayeh Rahimi Ghadherijani (602).

India had four archers in the top 10 of the qualifiers ranking, with Pooja Kumari finishing fifth with 573 points.

Rajshri Rathod and Pooja qualified as the eighth and ninth seeds respectively after scoring 560 and 527.

All four Indians advanced directly to the pre-quarterfinals.

Doubles Teams Secure Top Seedings

India also secured the top seeding in both the men's and women's doubles events.

Harvinder and Parveen topped the eight-team men's doubles qualification with a combined score of 1,269 points.

The Indian pair have been seeded directly into the semifinals and are one win away from securing a medal.

Bhawana and Pooja Kumari were the top seeds in the women's doubles after aggregating 1,168 points.

They too have received a direct entry into the semifinals and need one victory to assure themselves of a medal.

In the mixed doubles, Bhawana and Harvinder were seeded third with a combined score of 1,231 points. Iran and Indonesia occupied the top two seedings.

The Indian pair will open their campaign against sixth-seeded Iraq in the quarterfinals of the eight-team draw.