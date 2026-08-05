CWG Gold Medallist Harsh Singh Targets Asian Games Success

Fresh off his historic Commonwealth Games gold medal, Indian judoka Harsh Singh is now setting his sights on the Asian Games, emphasising the critical need for advanced overseas training in Japan or Georgia to refine his technique and achieve further international success.

IMAGE: Harsh Singh poses with his Commonwealth Games gold medal during the felicitation ceremony in Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Harsh Singh, the first Indian male judoka to win a Commonwealth Games gold, aims to replicate his success at the Asian Games.

He plans to train in judo powerhouses Japan or Georgia to enhance his technical skills ahead of the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya.

Singh acknowledges that Indian judokas need to improve their technique, footwork, and gripping to compete effectively at the highest international levels.

Having scripted history by becoming the first Indian male judoka to win a Commonwealth Games gold medal, Harsh Singh has already set his sights on the next challenge.

The reigning champion hopes to train in Japan or Georgia ahead of next month's Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, aiming to replicate his success on a much bigger stage.

Seeking Elite Training for Asian Games

"I want to go to Japan or Georgia. These two countries are ideal for Indian judokas. Along with Japan, Georgia is one of the strongest nations in judo. Training there will be very beneficial for our future preparation. As we prepare for the next level, if we train under coaches who have achieved Olympic glory, we will be able to accomplish what we are aiming for," Harsh told PTI.

Harsh said Indian judokas still trail the world's best in technical aspects of the sport, stressing that overseas training -- particularly under elite Japanese coaches -- is crucial to bridge the gap and compete at the highest level.

"I have not approached anyone yet... (but) Japanese coaches are strong in terms of experience and technique. We Indians are strong but we are a little behind in terms of technique. Footwork, and a bit more gripping... if we improve in these aspects, we will be able to perform better," he said.

IMAGE: Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya presents a cheque of Rs 30 Lakh to Harsh Singh. Photograph: ANI Photo

The champion in Glasgow candidly admitted that the level of competition at the CWG was significantly lower than what he expects to face at the Asian Games.

"When one compares the Commonwealth Games, with the Asian Games or the Olympics, it's (competition) a little easier to get a medal in judo," he said.

Asked whether he had the belief he would clinch the Commonwealth Games gold and become the first Indian male judoka to do so, Harsh said he had always prepared with the gold medal as his only target, never settling for anything less.

"India has won silver and bronze before. So, I was looking for gold. I was preparing for that. I wanted to win gold. If we practice well and go with a positive mindset, we can win gold," he said.

Recalling the Historic Win

Recalling his success in Glasgow, Harsh said: "After winning the semifinal bout, the only thing on my mind was that I didn't want to lose now. The semifinal was tougher. My ground game was better in that bout. There's a technique in judo called Tomoe Nage, which I use. It's my favourite technique. My opponent had a similar style, so we had to adopt a different strategy.

"One of my seniors, Nishant Bhai, told me about a technique called Kataguruma. Once we secure the grip, we have to pull the opponent down and execute the drop. When we make our entry, we have to pull to the side before completing the throw and driving the opponent onto the mat with our shoulders," he added.