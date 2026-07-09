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Indian Pickleball Team Gears Up For World Cup Challenge

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk July 09, 2026 19:40 IST 3 Minutes Read
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The Indian Pickleball Association has officially unveiled its national team, led by captain Harsh Mehta, set to compete at the prestigious Pickleball World Cup in Da Nang, Vietnam, from August 30 to September 6.

Key Points

  • The Indian Pickleball Association (IPA) announced the national team for the World Cup in Da Nang, Vietnam.
  • Harsh Mehta will captain the Indian squad, which includes Arjun Singh, also captaining the U-18 category.
  • The team features a strong women's contingent with Mihika Yadav, Aaliyah Ebrahim, Pearl Amalsadiwala, and Naomi Amalsadiwala.
  • Corporate backing from Lucknow Leopards, Athletiq, Picklebay, and Electrorush supports the Indian contingent.
  • Selected athletes will undergo a high-performance development program focusing on technical, physical, and mental preparation.

The Indian Pickleball Association (IPA) on Thursday announced the Indian team, led by Harsh Mehta, for the Pickleball World Cup to be held at Da Nang, Vietnam from August 30 to September 6.

Harsh, a recurring name on the international pickleball circuit, will be accompanied by Arjun Singh, who is also representing and captaining India in the U-18 category at the World Cup. Anish Frolian and Aman Patel also made the cut in the men's category. Mihika Yadav, Aaliyah Ebrahim, Pearl Amalsadiwala and Naomi Amalsadiwala comprise the women's side.

 

India's World Cup Ambitions

"Talent wins matches, but unity wins championships. As Team India, our greatest strength is playing for each other and for our country. We are confident that we will perform well to the best of our potential and I expect us to go very far in the cup," said Harsh in a release. "Extremely happy and grateful to be chosen as the captain for Team India at the World Cup and I look forward to giving my absolute best along with the rest of the squad."

Following corporate backing from Lucknow Leopards, Athletiq, Picklebay, and Electrorush, the Indian contingent enters the 2026 World Cup with renewed ambition after securing a bronze medal in the previous edition. The selected athletes will participate in a structured high-performance development program featuring intensive training camps focused on technical excellence, physical conditioning, mental resilience, and sports nutrition.

Final Squad: Harsh Mehta (Captain), Arjun Singh, Anish Frolian, Aman Patel, Mihika Yadav, Aaliyah Ebrahim, Pearl Amalsadiwala, Naomi Amalsadiwala.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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