Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has voiced his strong desire for Marcus Rashford to stay at the club, highlighting the forward's significant goalscoring threat and potential to improve the team ahead of the new Premier League season.

IMAGE: Rashford, who returned to Manchester United's squad last week following an extended break after the World Cup, came off the bench in a 4-2 pre-season defeat by Italian club AC Milan on Sunday. Photograph: Jon Super/Reuters

Key Points Harry Maguire hopes Marcus Rashford remains at Manchester United, calling him a 'huge threat' and a valuable asset.

Rashford, 28, has been on loan for 18 months with Aston Villa and Barcelona after falling out of favour with former manager Ruben Amorim.

New manager Michael Carrick has described Rashford as 'our player,' indicating a potential return to the squad.

Rashford made a pre-season appearance against AC Milan, coming off the bench in a 4-2 defeat.

Manchester United finished third last season and will start their Premier League campaign against Hull City on August 22.

Marcus Rashford improves Manchester United's team and provides a genuine goalscoring threat, teammate Harry Maguire said, voicing hopes that the forward will remain at the Premier League club for the coming season.

Rashford's Return and Future

Rashford has not played for United since he fell out of favour with former manager Ruben Amorim in December 2024, spending the last 18 months out on loan with Aston Villa and Barcelona. The 28-year-old's future at his boyhood club remains unclear, though United's new manager Michael Carrick last week described the England international as "our player".

Rashford, who returned to United's squad last week following an extended break after the World Cup, came off the bench in a 4-2 pre-season defeat by Italian club AC Milan on Sunday.

Maguire's Endorsement

"Obviously the transfer window is still open. As players, we hope he stays because if he does, he is a big asset to have. He can improve us for sure," defender Maguire said after the loss. "You saw when he came on, he threatened the backline really well. He could have scored. He's a huge threat.

"I've played with Marcus for numerous years and I know that playing against him and playing with him in training is going to help us."

Upcoming Season

United, who finished third last season, begin their Premier League campaign with a trip to promoted Hull City on August 22.