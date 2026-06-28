Harry Kane Surpasses Gary Lineker To Become England's All-Time World Cup Top Scorer

Harry Kane has etched his name in history, breaking Gary Lineker's 36-year-old record to become England's all-time leading goal scorer at World Cups, further solidifying his legendary status.

IMAGE: England captain Harry Kane scored his 11th goal at the FIFA World Cup during England's 2-0 victory against Panama. Photograph: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Vincent Carchietta

Key Points Harry Kane has become England's all-time leading goal scorer at World Cups.

Kane surpassed Gary Lineker's 36-year-old record with his 11th World Cup goal.

Jude Bellingham lauded Kane as the "best England player of all time" for his incredible performance.

Harry Kane broke Gary Lineker's 36-year-old record to become England's all-time top scorer at World Cups on Saturday, adding another line to his extraordinary resume with his 11th goal at the quadrennial showpiece as the Three Lions won Group L.

Kane drew level with Lineker's mark during England's opening win over Croatia and made the record his own in front of an ecstatic crowd at New York New Jersey Stadium, heading a goal off a fine assist from Jude Bellingham.

Bellingham Praises Kane's Impact

IMAGE: Harry Kane rose above his marker to head home England's second goal in the 67th minute. Photograph: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Vincent Carchietta

"It's an honour to play with him. For me he’s the best England player of all time," said Bellingham, after the 2-0 win over Panama. "He's the one who has showed up more than anyone, any England player. It's quite easy to play with him. In all honesty he’s at a level at the minute which is just incredible.

"You don't doubt him at all in terms of whether he’s involved or not you know he's going to make a difference."

England will play one of the eight best third-placed teams in the Round of 32 on Wednesday.