Harry Kane set to make England history at Wembley

Harry Kane is poised to make history as England's most-capped men's player, celebrating his 126th appearance against Croatia while also presenting his prestigious Ballon d'Or to fans at Wembley.

IMAGE: England's Harry Kane during the press conference. Photograph: John Walton/Reuters

Key Points Harry Kane will become England's most-capped men's player with his 126th appearance against Croatia on Thursday.

Kane will present his recently won Ballon d'Or trophy to England fans before the match at Wembley.

England manager Thomas Tuchel praised Kane as a "perfect captain" and a unique player who is getting smarter with age.

Kane, who already holds England's scoring record, aims to reach 100 goals for his country and win a major team trophy with England.

Harry Kane has spent much of the last decade rewriting the record books and on Thursday the striker will add another chapter when he becomes England's most-capped men's player with his 126th appearance against Croatia.

Before kickoff at Wembley, the 33-year-old Bayern Munich forward will present the Ballon d'Or trophy he won last month to England's fans before moving past former goalkeeper Peter Shilton's long-standing record.

A Milestone Achievement For England Captain

"Definitely up there with the biggest (achievements of my career)," England captain Kane told reporters at former club Tottenham Hotspur's training ground on Wednesday after being given a standing ovation when he entered the room.

"It showcases consistency at the highest level and to reach the number of caps I have is a testament to the things I spoke about in the (Ballon d'Or) speech behind the scenes, the dedication and for sure it is one of the biggest milestones of my career."

Kane is never one to shout his name from the rooftops, but having moved past Wayne Rooney's England scoring record of 53 goals in 2023 he has surged to 91 and ranks among his country's all-time greats, even if ending England's long wait for a major trophy has remained elusive.

Tuchel Praises Kane's Leadership And Uniqueness

England manager Thomas Tuchel said Kane was the "perfect captain and a leader by example" and described his playing style as unique, adding that he is getting smarter with age.

Asked if Kane is England's greatest player, Tuchel said: "I don't know but he is up there of course. It's now proven and it's always nice if things are proven.

"He has his collection of prizes, he will score more goals, he will get more games and tomorrow he will start as captain of course. It's a big occasion to present the Ballon d'Or to our fans and bring it to the country and when he gets his all-time record for 126 matches.

"It's a beautiful, beautiful occasion."

Wembley Set For Special Pre-Match Honour

Kane will be honoured in a pre-match presentation at Wembley before the UEFA Nations League match against Croatia with Shilton, who has held the England appearance record since 1989, also involved.

Only a handful of active men's internationals have made more appearances for their countries than Kane, whose England debut came as a substitute against Lithuania in 2015 when he scored little more than a minute after coming on.

Kane's Future Goals: 100 England Strikes And Major Trophy

Once the anthems have been sung and the record secured, Kane's attention will turn to the next target in a career that continues to gather milestones.

"We spoke in the last camp about the 100 goals for England, I think that's another incredible milestone to try and reach as soon as possible," said Kane, who scored a remarkable 73 goals in 65 games for Bayern Munich and England last season.

"Right now, I'm feeling really, really good so hopefully many more years to see what else I can achieve.

"To win a team trophy with England, a major trophy, is my biggest dream. I know how difficult that is so extremely motivated to do that."