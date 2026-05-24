Harry Kane's 'trick' gives Bayern Munich German Cup and domestic double

Harry Kane's sensational hat-trick propelled Bayern Munich to a 3-0 victory over VfB Stuttgart in the German Cup final, securing their first domestic double in six years and solidifying the England captain's status as a key player.

IMAGE: Harry Kane scores Bayern Munich's second goal during the DFB Cup final against VfB Stuttgart at Olympiastadion, Berlin, on Saturday. Photograph: Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters

Key Points Harry Kane scored a hat-trick in the second half to lead Bayern Munich to a 3-0 victory over VfB Stuttgart in the German Cup final.

This win marks Bayern Munich's first domestic double in six years, highlighting their dominance in German football.

Kane's stellar performance included scoring in every round of the German Cup, showcasing his consistent goal-scoring ability.

Bayern Munich honorary president Uli Hoeness hailed Harry Kane's transfer as the best the club has ever made, emphasising his impact.

The match was briefly interrupted due to flares lit by fans, adding drama to Bayern Munich's triumphant German Cup victory.

Bayern Munich forward Harry Kane scored a second-half hat-trick to steer the Bundesliga champions to a 3-0 victory over holders VfB Stuttgart in the German Cup final on Saturday as they claimed the domestic double for the first time in six years.

Kane headed home for a 55th-minute lead, then bagged his second after a superb move 10 minutes from time before earning his third goal of the evening with a stoppage-time penalty.

The England captain, in stellar form heading into next month's World Cup, is only the third player ever to score in every German Cup round, including the final.

He has also netted 61 times in 51 matches across all competitions for Bayern this season.

Kane's Reaction and Bayern's Season

IMAGE: Bayern Munich players pose with the trophy as they celebrate winning the DFB Cup. Photograph: Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters

"Maybe a bit of patience," Kane said when asked how the game turned. "The first half was tough. They like the man-to-man pressure. But they started to tire a little bit.

"In the second half we were a bit more patient with the ball, a bit more quality. We deserved to win.

"A record-breaking season," he added. "We wanted to win today. We got the job done today. We wanted the Champions League, an addition we wanted to achieve. But tonight's win will help this team grow. I am looking forward to next season."

Bayern honorary president and club supremo Uli Hoeness called Kane's transfer the best the club have ever made.

"To have those types of words, knowing how many great players have played here, it's special," Kane said. "I feel like I'm part of (club's history), scoring three goals in a final."

Match Highlights and Key Moments

The Bavarians, who were eliminated in the Champions League semi-finals by Paris St Germain this month, missing out on a potential treble, were on the back foot in the first half.

They struck against the run of play when Kane, who topped the Bundesliga scorers' list for a third straight season, headed in a perfect Michael Olise assist 10 minutes after the restart.

The match was briefly interrupted on the hour after both sets of fans lit flares in the stands, with smoke trapped under the sprawling Olympic Stadium's roof limiting visibility.

Stuttgart's Chris Fuehrich came close with a 76th minute header but it was Kane who delivered a masterclass finish four minutes later to end their hopes of a comeback.

The 32-year-old first rattled the crossbar with a powerful shot and then received a pass from Luis Diaz on the rebound in the box, turned quickly to shake off one marker and beat goalkeeper Alexander Nuebel with a low drive.

Kane capped his superb performance with a stoppage-time spot kick to round off a perfect night for the striker and Bayern.