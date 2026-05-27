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Home  » Sports » Harmanpreet Singh Returns To Captain India For FIH Pro League

Harmanpreet Singh Returns To Captain India For FIH Pro League

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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May 27, 2026 13:18 IST

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Harmanpreet Singh is set to lead the Indian men's hockey team in the FIH Pro League's European leg, a vital step in preparing for the Hockey World Cup.

Key Points

  • Harmanpreet Singh returns to captain the Indian men's hockey squad for the European leg of the FIH Pro League.
  • The FIH Pro League serves as crucial preparation for the upcoming Hockey World Cup in August.
  • India will train in Brussels and play a friendly before competing against Germany and the Netherlands in Rotterdam.
  • The squad features a mix of experienced players and young talent, including Amit Rohidas and Hardik Singh.
  • Chief coach Craig Fulton emphasises the importance of the Pro League matches as tough tests for World Cup preparations.

Captain and ace drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh on Wednesday returned to lead a 24-member Indian men's hockey squad for the European leg of next month's FIH Pro League, which will be a crucial preparatory competition ahead of the World Cup in August.

Harmanpreet had missed the Hobart leg of the Pro League in February citing personal reasons. The Indians will first travel to Brussels for training and a friendly match from June 7 to 9.

 

FIH Pro League Schedule and Opponents

Following this short camp, the squad will be in Rotterdam in the Netherlands from June 10 for the Pro League matches against Germany and the Netherlands scheduled for June 14 to 21.

Thereafter, the Indian team will fly to London, where it will face Pakistan and England in the Pro League from June 23 to 28.

Squad Composition and Key Players

The squad features a blend of seasoned veterans and young talent to solidify the core team heading into the World Cup, which begins August 15.

India's captain and leader of the defence Harmanpreet will be backed by a robust unit comprising Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh and young defender Amandeep Lakra.

The mid-field will be anchored by the experienced duo of Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh and Vivek Sagar Prasad, besides Raj Kumar Pal.

The forward line features explosive attackers, including Mandeep Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek and Selvam Karthi.

Standby Players and Coaching Staff

Goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak, forwards Araijeet Singh Hundal and Maninder Singh, defender Poovanna Chandura Boby and midfielder Vishnu Kant Singh have been named as standbys

Commenting on the squad selection, chief coach Craig Fulton said, "Training has been going really well and the squad is in great shape.

"The FIH Pro League matches in Holland and England in June are exactly what we need -- tough tests against world-class opposition that will tell us exactly where we stand in our World Cup preparations.

"We are looking forward to the challenge," he added.

The Squad: ========= Goalkeepers: Mohith Honnenahalli Shashikumar, Suraj Karkera Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Amit Rohidas, Sumit, Sanjay, Yashdeep Siwach, Amandeep Lakra, Jarmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh Midfielders: Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Dilpreet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Selvam Karthi.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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