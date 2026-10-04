Harmanpreet Singh: 'We always dominate in Asia,' says captain after Asian Games hockey gold

From World Cup disappointment to Asian Games gold: Harmanpreet leads India to seal LA Olympic berth.

IMAGE: India's hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh celebrates after winning the Asian Games 2026 gold medal match against Malaysia on Saturday. Photograph: Manami Yamada/Reuters

Key Points India's men's hockey team, led by Harmanpreet Singh, secured the Asian Games gold by defeating Malaysia 5-1, qualifying for the 2028 Olympics.

Harmanpreet Singh attributed the team's success to their confidence in dominating Asian competitions, despite a disappointing ninth-place finish at the World Cup.

Captain Harmanpreet Singh scored two goals from penalty corners in the final, highlighting his crucial role and responsibility in the team's offensive strategy.

Goalkeeper Mohith Shashikumar, one of the youngest players, expressed the team's determination to prepare rigorously for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics with hopes of winning a medal.

Mohith Shashikumar was motivated to join the senior team after watching India win bronze at the 2024 Paris Olympics, finding it a privilege to play alongside his idols.

India's men's hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh says his players had the confidence to shrug off the World Cup disappointment and win the Asian Games title and qualify for the 2028 Olympics as they "always dominate in Asia".

Harmanpreet struck a brace as India thrashed Malaysia 5-1 in the final on Saturday to clinch the men's hockey gold for the second time in a row.

"The final match was a big opportunity for everybody. There are some players who are representing (India) for the first time in Asian Games, and some guys representing four times, three times, two times.

"We knew we are here for the gold and to qualify for the Olympics. The target was clear," Harmanpreet said.

Overcoming World Cup Disappointment

The build-up to the Asian Games was not the best one, with the team finishing a disappointing ninth in the World Cup in Belgium and the Netherlands in August.

"The whole year was actually very, very tough for us because we had so many tournaments. The World Cup wasn't that good for us, but we know that we always dominate in Asia. We are here to defend the title."

Harmanpreet gave India the lead in the 11th minute from a penalty corner and also scored the last goal in the 57th minute, that too from a penalty corner.

"That's a responsibility. When you get the opportunity you just need to finish it with the goal. And that is in my mind during the match," said Harmanpreet who became the first Indian to lead the team in the back-to-back Asian Games gold.

"Overall we played well. We got so many opportunities. Especially defence-wise. We played very well that's why we got the result."

Mohith Goalkeeper's Olympic Dream

Asked how he started playing hockey, Harmanpreet said, "It was not a plan. When I was in school, there were plenty of sports to choose from. I didn't want to play hockey, but hockey chose me. And that's how my journey started."

Goalkeeper Mohith Shashikumar said the team will prepare for the 2028 Games with all its might.

"It's a dream of every athlete to play in the Olympics. Now the preparation will start, and we will prepare with all our might. We hope we get a medal in LA," he said.

"There were up and downs in the tournament. We were focussing on winning the gold medal. In spite of the ups and downs, we gave our 100 per cent in every match."

He watched India winning a bronze medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics on television, and was motivated to make it to the senior team.

"We were there in our training camp in Bangalore. It was a very great moment for us we got motivation. That motivation helped me to be part of the main team," said the 24-year-old.

On being one of the youngest players in the team, he said, "Playing with my idols, I have no words to explain it. They have played so many games, and there are so many medals.

"Playing with them is a great privilege for me. I was so excited to play amongst them."