Hockey World Cup: Captain Harmanpreet wants India to cut defensive lapses before next test

India secured a significant 5-3 victory against arch-rivals Pakistan in the FIH Hockey World Cup, with captain Harmanpreet Singh emphasizing the critical need to address defensive vulnerabilities and improve possession ahead of tougher challenges.

IMAGE: Harmanpreet Singh and Abhishek scored a brace each as India thrashed Pakistan in a Pool D game of the FIH Hockey World Cup in Amstelveen on Wednesday. Photograph: Hockey India/X

Key Points India defeated Pakistan 5-3 in a crucial FIH Hockey World Cup match, extending their winning streak.

Captain Harmanpreet Singh, who scored two goals, highlighted defensive lapses and poor possession retention as areas for improvement.

Head coach Craig Fulton commended the team's ability to stick to their game plan under high pressure.

Abhishek, a double goal-scorer, confirmed the team's calm approach despite Pakistan's comeback attempts.

Pakistan's Sufiyan Khan admitted costly mistakes and expressed hope for improvement in the upcoming Asian Games.

India may have emerged on the right side of a high-octane contest against Pakistan on Wednesday, but captain Harmanpreet Singh believes that they cannot afford defensive lapses going into the business end of the FIH World Cup.

India continued its decade-long winning run against their arch-rivals with a 5-3 win, but Harmanpreet was quick to identify the areas that need tightening before the next-round clash against the top teams.

Captain Harmanpreet Singh's Concerns

"Missing a few chances upfront is okay but we cannot afford any mistake at the back," Harmanpreet said after the match.

The Indian captain was particularly concerned about the team's inability to retain possession after winning the ball in the attacking half.

"If you are winning the ball in the 25-metre area, we must keep the possession. We are making some silly mistakes which can be avoided. In the two matches we have talked about avoiding the slow start in the third quarter but we did the same mistake today. It is a good learning for us for the next match," said Harmanpreet, who led from the front scoring two goals from penalty corners.

Team Performance and Coach's Perspective

The captain, however, felt there were plenty of positives in India's overall performance, particularly in their attacking play and ball circulation.

"If you look at our circle entries, ball possession, opportunities we have created and the passing, it was up to the mark. I am very happy with the performance," he said.

India's ability to handle the pressure of a charged-up contest also pleased head coach Craig Fulton, who said his players remained committed to the game plan despite the occasion.

"It was a big game on a big occasion and everyone is trying their best. I am glad that we stuck to our plan. I am happy with the way the team played," Fulton said.

Player Reactions and Future Outlook

Abhishek, who scored twice, said there was never any panic in the Indian camp despite Pakistan making a comeback.

"There was no nervousness. We played as per our plan and succeeded. We knew that we cannot afford to be relaxed at any moment," he said.

Pakistan's Sufiyan Khan, meanwhile, admitted that his side's mistakes proved costly against a strong Indian outfit.

"We made many mistakes and we have to work hard. India is a very good team and hopefully we will learn from this and come back stronger in the Asian Games next month," he said.