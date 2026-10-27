Harmanpreet Singh: India's Defensive Prowess Key To Asian Champions Trophy Success

Indian hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh outlines the team's critical focus on defensive improvement and not underestimating opponents as they begin their Asian Champions Trophy campaign, eyeing a record sixth title and preparing for the 2028 Olympics.

Key Points Indian hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh prioritises defensive improvement for the team's performance.

India will commence their Asian Champions Trophy campaign against Bangladesh on Tuesday.

Harmanpreet stressed that India will not take any opponent lightly, despite being favourites and recent Asian Games gold medallists.

The tournament offers a vital opportunity for young players like Aditya Lalage and Amandeep Lakra to gain high-level experience.

The ACT serves as an initial preparation phase for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, with a focus on current challenges.

The Indian hockey team is striving to become a better outfit defensively, skipper Harmanpreet Singh said on Monday as he downplayed the favourites' tag given to his side which is chasing a record-extending sixth Asian Champions Trophy title here. India will take on Bangladesh in their ACT opener at the Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium here on Tuesday. Bangladesh replaced Pakistan in the draw after the latter withdrew citing security concerns.

"Defence, that is our priority. We have very skilful forwards who create good opportunities. If we perform well in both defence and attack, we can become a better team," Harmanpreet said at the pre-tournament captains' press conference here. "When we attack, we must ensure that we convert our opportunities into goals," he added.

Harmanpreet said an improved defensive performance could make a significant difference to India's overall showing. "I would focus on our defensive performance. The way we defend as a team can make a significant difference to our overall performance. There are some areas where we need to improve, but we will analyse our performances and work on those aspects during the tournament," he said.

India's Favourites Tag And Approach

Five-time champions India are among the favourites to lift the title, being the highest-ranked team in the competition at eighth in the world. The hosts are also entering the tournament on a high after winning the Asian Games gold medal and securing direct qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

However, Harmanpreet said India would not take any opponent lightly in the six-team competition. "Every team is here to compete and win the tournament. All the teams are strong, and we do not want to take any opponent lightly. Everyone has come here to give their best," he said. "We have gained a lot of experience and matured as a team. We will approach every match with the same mindset and give every opponent the respect they deserve," he added.

Familiarity With Asian Rivals

The skipper, however, believes India's familiarity with their Asian rivals will be beneficial for the home side. "We have played against all these teams before, so we have an understanding of their strengths. The teams participating here are among the best in Asia, and we will have to be at our best to succeed," Harmanpreet said.

India have retained the core of the squad that won gold at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, making only minor changes and bringing in youngsters such as forward Aditya Lalage and defender Amandeep Lakra.

Harmanpreet believes the tournament will provide an ideal platform for the youngsters to prove themselves at the highest level.

"When we refer to players as new, it does not necessarily mean they have never played with the team before. They may simply have played fewer matches at this level," he explained.

"They have experience and understand our structure because they regularly attend training camps with us. Some have also been a part of the India A team," he said.

"This tournament is a good opportunity for them to showcase their skills and play with confidence. They should not feel under pressure because the team is there to support them. They need to fulfil their individual responsibilities, and we will certainly help them."

Road To 2028 Olympics

The ACT also marks the beginning of India's preparations for the 2028 Olympics, where they will face tougher challenges against Australia and European powerhouses. However, Harmanpreet does not foresee any fundamental change in the team's approach.

"I do not think there will be a fundamental change in our approach. Asian teams have a different structure and playing style, particularly in their marking systems, while European teams play differently.

"Our primary focus is on the current tournament and the challenges ahead. We have played against many of these teams, and we will prepare our strategies according to our opponents. There will be several things for us to learn and analyse, and that will help us improve as a team," he said.