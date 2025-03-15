HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Harmanpreet, Savita shine at Hockey India awards

March 15, 2025 23:09 IST

IMAGE: Harmanpreet Singh led India to their second consecutive bronze medal in hockey at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Photograph: Hockey India

India captain Harmanpreet Singh and senior goalkeeper Savita Punia won the Hockey India Balbir Singh Senior Player of the Year award in the men's and women's categories respectively, in New Delhi on Saturday.

Harmanpreet led India to their second consecutive bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. He was also a part of the Tokyo Games bronze medal-winning side.

Savita was a member of the Indian team that came agonisingly close to winning a bronze in the Tokyo Olympics. The team had lost the third-place match to Great Britain.

It was double celebration for Savita as she also won the Hockey India Baljit Singh Goalkeeper of the Year award for 2024.

"I am really honoured to receive the awards but it wouldn't have been possible without my team-mates. I am really grateful for the recognition and it will continue to motivate me towards my game," Savita said in a video message.

IMAGE: Savita won the Player of the Year and Goalkeeper of the Year awards for 2024. Photograph: Savita Punia/Instagram

This was the third time that Savita won the award.

"This award means a lot, it is a motivation for youngsters to work hard towards their goals and achieve success in life. It's really a special day for all of us," Harmanpreet said.

The seventh Hockey India Annual Awards were held to commemorate 100 years of Indian hockey and also to celebrate the country's World Cup win in 1975 in Kuala Lumpur.

 

The 1975 Men's World Cup-winning team was conferred with the Hockey India Major Dhyan Chand Lifetime Achievement award.

Abhishek won the Forward of the Year award while Hardik Singh was named Midfielder of the Year. The Best Defender of the Year award went to Amit Rohidas.

Araijeet Singh Hundal won the Jugraj Singh player of the year (Men's Under-21), while Deepika bagged the Player of the Year award in the women's Under-21 category.

The gala event was attended by former sports minister Kiren Rijiju, Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey, HI secretary general Bhola Nath Singh, among others.

© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
