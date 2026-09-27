India's Weightlifting Campaign Ends With Harjinder Kaur's Ninth Place Finish

Indian weightlifter Harjinder Kaur concluded her Asian Games campaign with a ninth-place finish in the women's 69kg category, as North Korea's Song Kuk-hyang dominated with world record-breaking lifts.

Photograph: Amanda Perobelli/Reuters

Key Points Harjinder Kaur secured ninth place in the women's 69kg weightlifting event at the Asian Games.

Her total lift was 204kg, comprising 94kg in snatch and 110kg in clean and jerk.

Kaur's performance was significantly behind gold medallist Song Kuk-hyang of North Korea, who set new world records with a 273kg lift.

India's weightlifting campaign at the Asian Games concluded with one silver medal, previously won by Mirabai Chanu in the 49kg category.

The 29-year-old from Punjab struggled in the snatch attempts, impacting her medal contention early on.

Harjinder Kaur finished a disappointing ninth in the women's 69kg event as India's weightlifting campaign at the Asian Games came to an end here on Sunday.

Harjinder Kaur's Performance Details

Kaur, a two-time Commonwealth Games medallist, had a combined effort of 204kg, lifting 94kg in the snatch and 110kg in the clean and jerk.

The 29-year-old from Punjab failed two of her three snatch attempts to fall out of medal contention early on in a 10-lifter field.

Kaur attempted just one lift in the clean and jerk, finishing with a total that was a whopping 69kg less than that of gold medallist Song Kuk-hyang of North Korea.

Two-time world champions Song, who was in her own league lifted 273kg (121kg+152kg), smashing the world records in the snatch, clean and jerk and total en route to her gold-medal finish.

Chinese Taipei's Wen-huei Chen clinched the silver with an effort of 232kg (106kg+126kg), while Bahrain's Ingrid Grueso's 229kg (101kg+128kg) fetched her the bronze.

India thus finished with one medal in weightlifting, a silver won by star lifter Mirabai Chanu in the women's 49kg event.