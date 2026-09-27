India's Weightlifting Campaign Ends With Harjinder Kaur's Ninth Place Finish

Indian weightlifter Harjinder Kaur concluded her Asian Games campaign with a ninth-place finish in the women's 69kg category, as North Korea's Song Kuk-hyang dominated with world record-breaking lifts.
Key Points
- Harjinder Kaur secured ninth place in the women's 69kg weightlifting event at the Asian Games.
- Her total lift was 204kg, comprising 94kg in snatch and 110kg in clean and jerk.
- Kaur's performance was significantly behind gold medallist Song Kuk-hyang of North Korea, who set new world records with a 273kg lift.
- India's weightlifting campaign at the Asian Games concluded with one silver medal, previously won by Mirabai Chanu in the 49kg category.
- The 29-year-old from Punjab struggled in the snatch attempts, impacting her medal contention early on.
Harjinder Kaur finished a disappointing ninth in the women's 69kg event as India's weightlifting campaign at the Asian Games came to an end here on Sunday.
Harjinder Kaur's Performance Details
Kaur, a two-time Commonwealth Games medallist, had a combined effort of 204kg, lifting 94kg in the snatch and 110kg in the clean and jerk.
The 29-year-old from Punjab failed two of her three snatch attempts to fall out of medal contention early on in a 10-lifter field.
Kaur attempted just one lift in the clean and jerk, finishing with a total that was a whopping 69kg less than that of gold medallist Song Kuk-hyang of North Korea.
Two-time world champions Song, who was in her own league lifted 273kg (121kg+152kg), smashing the world records in the snatch, clean and jerk and total en route to her gold-medal finish.
Chinese Taipei's Wen-huei Chen clinched the silver with an effort of 232kg (106kg+126kg), while Bahrain's Ingrid Grueso's 229kg (101kg+128kg) fetched her the bronze.
India thus finished with one medal in weightlifting, a silver won by star lifter Mirabai Chanu in the women's 49kg event.