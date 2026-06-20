India's Junior Golfers Clinch APGC Team Championship

Harjai Milkha Singh, son of legendary golfer Jeev Milkha Singh, and Krish Chawla spearheaded India's triumph in the boy's team event at the prestigious APGC Junior Golf Championship in Colombo, showcasing India's rising talent in junior golf.

Key Points India's boy's team, featuring Harjai Milkha Singh and Krish Chawla, won the APGC Junior Golf Championship.

The Indian duo secured the title with a combined score of nine-under par, one shot ahead of South Korea and Thailand.

Harjai Milkha Singh, son of golf legend Jeev Milkha Singh, finished as the individual runner-up.

The prestigious three-day tournament hosted 64 junior golfers from 15 Asia-Pacific countries.

Harjai expressed pride in contributing to India's victory at the challenging Royal Colombo Golf Club.

Harjai Milkha Singh, son of the legendary Jeev Milkha Singh, partnered with Krish Chawla to help India clinch the boy's team title at the prestigious APGC Junior Golf Championship at the Royal Colombo Golf Club here. With a combined score of nine-under par, the Indian duo finished one shot ahead of South Korea's Jeyi Son and Jiyul Chun and Thailand's Jessada Chuangprayoon and Takrit Supagonchoowong to secure the title on Friday.

Harjai's Stellar Individual Performance

Harjai dished out a brilliant performance finishing runner-up, three shots behind South Korea's Jeyi Son with an overall score of seven-under 206 (69-70-67). On the other hand, Krish ended tied sixth with a total score of two-under 211 (75-67-69).

But the Indian girls' team of Guntas Kaur Sandhu (18th) and Rashi Mishra (19th) disappointed.

"It gives me immense pride that I could contribute to the boys team victory at the APGC Junior Championship," Harjai said in a release. "The Royal Colombo Golf Club was a real test and keeping my head calm inspite of some of the best players from Asia-Pacific region playing in it makes me happier."

Organised by the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation, the three-day tournament witnessed participation from 64 junior golfers from 15 countries. The participating nations were Singapore, South Korea, Chinese Taipei, India, China, Hong Kong, Thailand, Myanmar, Oman, Qatar, Jordan, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, the Philippines and hosts Sri Lanka.