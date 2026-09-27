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India's Harita Bhadra Clinches 200m Bronze At Asian Games

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 27, 2026 16:10 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover how India's Harita Bhadra clinched a bronze medal in the fiercely contested women's 200m sprint at the Asian Games, showcasing a strong performance on the international stage.

Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

Key Points

  • Harita Bhadra secured a bronze medal for India in the women's 200m event at the Asian Games.
  • Bhadra's impressive timing of 23.20 seconds placed her third, narrowly ahead of Japan's Ido Abigeirufuka.
  • Singapore's Shanti Pereira claimed the gold with a season-best 22.78 seconds.
  • China's Chen Yujie earned the silver medal, while another Indian athlete, Unnathi Aiyappa Bolland, finished sixth.

India's Harita Bhadra clinched the bronze medal in the women's 200m at the Asian Games, clocking 23.20 seconds in the final here on Sunday.

Bhadra finished third, just ahead of Japan's Ido Abigeirufuka, who clocked 23.21 seconds.

 

Singapore's Shanti Pereira won the gold with a season-best 22.78 seconds, while China's Chen Yujie took the silver in 22.93 seconds.

The other Indian in the final, Unnathi Aiyappa Bolland, finished sixth with a timing of 23.48 seconds.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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