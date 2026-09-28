Asian Games Bronze Winner Harita Bhadra To Design Jewellery Inspired By Japan

Indian sprinter Harita Bhadra, fresh off her Asian Games bronze medal win, is set to blend her athletic triumph with her passion for design, creating a unique jewellery piece inspired by her debut international competition in Japan.

Key Points Indian sprinter Harita Bhadra won a bronze medal in the 200m at her debut Asian Games.

Bhadra plans to design a special jewellery piece for her brand, Dagina, inspired by Japan, to celebrate her medal.

A last-minute inclusion in the Indian team, she clocked 23.20 seconds in the 200m final.

The athlete is also an academic, holding a BSc in Sports Science from Loughborough University.

Bhadra credits her family's unwavering support and her self-belief for her success on the track.

There is a spring in her stride, strength in her muscles and a touch of artistry in fingers that comes alive while designing pieces for her handmade jewellery brand.

India's Asian Games bronze-winning sprinter Harita Bhadra is one woman with many interests.

And soon after that breakthrough 200m bronze in her debut Asiad, the businesswoman in her also visualised the next assignment -- design an "earring or something" for her brand Dagina to commemorate her maiden run at an international competition.

"I definitely will design something to celebrate this medal. I will maybe dedicate an earring or something which has inspired me from Japan," said the 23-year-old.

"Because Japan is so creative as well, so I will try to take some inspiration from that," she added.

Celebrating Success With Artistry

Bhadra was not in the initial Indian athletics team for the Aichi-Nagoya Games but was included at the last minute after a request from the Indian Olympic Association to the local organisers. She and other five athletes were cleared to compete by the Sports Ministry on September 2.

She repaid the faith with a bronze medal, clocking 23.20 seconds in the 200m final on Sunday. It was her first international race. Her personal best is 23.14 seconds, which she had clocked in June.

"It (the medal) means so much to me because this is my first time representing India. I'm so happy that I could win a medal for India," Bhadra said.

"The only thing I had in my mind (just before the race) was I just need to trust my body and I have to fight till the end. Till the end, I cannot give up.

"I was thinking that I am going to enjoy this race. I don't have to take any pressure because I've done the work, first of all."

The Road To An Asian Games Medal

The Mumbai runner is also into academics and graduated from Loughborough University in the United Kingdom with a BSc in Sports Science, Coaching and Physical Education.

This year, she decided to focus on athletics.

"I have been competing since I started my season in February. Then March was indoor competitions. Then from April, I started outdoors. So it's been nine months of competing and before that three months of off-season.

"Technically one year of completely dedicating it to track and training and everything. I have given my all in training."

Dedication And Academic Excellence

At the Indian Athletics Series Final in New Delhi on September, Bhadra clocked the second fastest personal best (11.22 seconds) by an Indian in 100m, though she was not going to run in the shortest sprint in the Asian Games.

Asked about that mark, she said, "Yeah. I was taking that confidence that I should be confident enough that I belong over here. I just have to fight till the end.

"I think it was a perfect start for me. From the last 60 metres we both (with fourth place finisher Japan's Ido Abigeirufuka) were together. So I was like, okay, I can't give up. I'll just do a chest finish and then we'll see whatever it is."

On Sunday, it took a while for Bhadra to believe that she had finished inside the medal bracket.

"I knew I was either third or fourth because that's what the finish was. There is one screen right opposite the finish line. I thought the results are going to be coming up on there.

"But then I heard them say my name. And then Unnathi Bolland (other Indian in fray) was like, 'Oh my god, you came third'."

Race Day Strategy And Family Support

She credited her family for the unflinching support it has given her to pursue her passion.

"They supported me 100 per cent, even more than 100 per cent. They believed in me even more when I thought maybe this is too tough...They were just like, 'as long as you are happy, as long as you are having fun, just go for it'," she said.

"My family has come here so I was very emotional when I saw them. Because I was so happy to see them in the stands when I won," she gushed.