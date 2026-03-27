Hardik Singh, Navneet Kaur bag Hockey India Player of the Year Awards

Indian hockey stars Hardik Singh and Navneet Kaur were celebrated as the Hockey India Players of the Year, headlining a prestigious awards ceremony recognising outstanding contributions to the sport.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hardik Singh/Twitter

Key Points Hardik Singh and Navneet Kaur were awarded the Hockey India Player of the Year awards, recognising their outstanding performances.

Zafar Iqbal received the Major Dhyan Chand Lifetime Achievement Award for his significant contributions to Indian hockey.

Several other players and officials were recognised with awards and cash prizes for their achievements in Indian hockey.

Member units were awarded for their performance at the 15th National Championships, highlighting grassroots development.

The Asia Cup-winning men's hockey team and the Junior World Cup bronze medal-winning team were felicitated for their success.

Star midfielder Hardik Singh and striker Navneet Kaur on Friday won the Hockey India Player of the Year awards in the men's and women's categories respectively.

The players were honoured during a glittering ceremony in the capital that celebrated the finest performers over the past one year.

Former India captain and a member of the 1980 Moscow Olympics gold medal-winning team, Zafar Iqbal, was bestowed with the Major Dhyan Chand Lifetime Achievement Award.

Hardik and Navneet were honoured with the coveted Balbir Singh Sr Award for Player of the Year 2025 that includes a cash reward of Rs 20 lakh each.

Iqbal, who also won two silver medals at the Asian Games in 1978 and 1982 along with a bronze medal at the 1982 Champions Trophy, was honoured with a cash reward of Rs 25 lakh for his contribution to Indian hockey.

The Baljir Singh Award for Goalkeeper of the Year went to the women team's Bichu Devi Kharibam, while the Pargat Singh Award for Defender of the Year was bagged by Sanjay, both the accolades carrying a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh each.

Hockey India Ajit Pal Singh Award for Midfielder of the Year was won by Sanjay, while the Dhanraj Pillay Award for Forward of the Year was collected by Sukhjeet Singh. Both the players got richer by Rs 5 lakh each.

Hockey India Asunta Lakra Award for Upcoming Player of the Year (Women, U-21) was bagged by Sakshi Rana, while young goalkeeper Prince Deep Singh, who was an integral part of last year's Junior World Cup bronze medal-winning side, won the Jugraj Singh Award for Upcoming Player of the Year in U-21 men's category. Both took home Rs 10 lakh each.

Earlier in the day, Raghu Prasad RV was honoured for being named the FIH Umpire of the Year for 2025, while Ishika was recognised for scoring a goal on her debut against Uruguay during the FIH World Cup 2026 Qualifiers in Hyderabad.

Deepika was recognised for winning the Poligras Magic Skill Award, while Abhishek was honoured for being named Player of the Tournament at the Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025.

Udita was recognised for being named Player of the Tournament at the Women's Asia Cup Hangzhou, China 2025, while Navneet was honoured for being named Player of the Tournament at the FIH World Cup 2026 Qualifiers in Hyderabad.

All awardees in the individual achievement category received Rs 1 lakh each.

Seven member units were also awarded with Rs 10 lakh each for their performances at the 15th National Championships in 2025. The winners included Jharkhand, Haryana, Mizoram, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and Uttar Pradesh.

The gold medal-winning men's hockey team of Asia Cup in Rajgir was felicitated during the ceremony, with each player receiving Rs 3 lakh and the support staff taking home Rs 1.5 lakh each.

The World Cup bronze medal-winning Indian junior men's team was also honoured, with players receiving Rs 5 lakh each and support staff pocketing Rs 2.5 lakh each.

Both the Indian men's and women's hockey teams received incentives for every international match won, with the men receiving Rs 1.38 crore and the women getting Rs 69 lakh.

In the officials' category, Hockey India President Award for Umpire/Umpire Manager of the Year 2025 (Rs 2.5 lakh) was awarded to Sourabh Singh Rajput, while Biswaranjan Sarangi received the Hockey India President Award for Technical Official of the Year 2025 (Rs 2.5 lakh).

Jharkhand was awarded Best Member Unit of the Year 2025 (Rs 2.5 lakh) for its efforts towards the development of hockey in the region.

The Hockey India President Award for Outstanding Achievement 2025 (Rs 5 lakh) was presented to Sardar Sarpal Singh from Roundglass Punjab Hockey Academy, while Hockey India Jaman Lal Sharma Award for Invaluable Contribution 2025 (Rs 5 lakh) was awarded to Manoj Konbegi.

Milestones and Recognitions

Landmark individual milestones achieved in service of the nation were also recognised during the ceremony.

Manpreet Singh led the list after completing 400 international caps and received Rs 4 lakh. Harmanpreet Singh received Rs 2.5 lakh for reaching 250 international caps. Navneet Kaur and Nikki Pradhan got Rs 2 lakh each for completing 200 international caps.

Hardik Singh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Nilakanta Sharma, Jarmanpreet Singh, and Salima Tete were awarded Rs 1.5 lakh each for completing 150 international caps. Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, and Dilpreet Singh received Rs 1 lakh each for completing 100 international caps.

Sports Minister's Address

The event was attended by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who gave away the main awards, and his deputy Raksha Khadse, besides HI officials, former hockey players and other dignitaries.

Speaking on the occasion, Mandaviya, said: "Sports plays an integral role in driving the country forward and hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games is India's significant step in making its mark on the global stage, as we strive to host the Olympic Games in 2036 as well.

"Indian Hockey has a strong legacy of 100 years, and has given us eight Olympic medals. So, I am very happy to be here on stage to give honorary awards to players who have made India proud."