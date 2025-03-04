HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'Happy' Vinicius wants to extend stay at Real Madrid

'Happy' Vinicius wants to extend stay at Real Madrid

March 04, 2025 17:42 IST

IMAGE: Vinicius Jr, who joined Real Madrid in 2018, has won the Spanish top-flight league three times with the club, apart from two Champions League and two Club World Cup titles. Photograph: Vincent West/Reuters

Brazil forward Vinicius Jr said he is happy at Real Madrid and wants to renew his contract with the LaLiga club as soon as possible, playing down reports of interest from the Saudi Pro League.

Vinicius, who joined Real in 2018, has won the Spanish top-flight league three times with the club, apart from two Champions League and two Club World Cup titles.

He has scored 102 goals for Real in all competitions, and made his 300th appearance for the club in Saturday's 2-1 loss at Real Betis.

"I am very calm because my contract lasts until 2027 and I hope to renew my contract as soon as possible because I am happy here," Vinicius told a press conference on Monday, ahead of Tuesday's derby with Atletico Madrid in the Champions League's round of 16.

 

Reuters

reported last month that Real were close to agreeing a contract extension with Vinicius.

"I am living the dream of playing with the best players in the world, the best coach, the best president, the best fans. Here everybody loves me so much. I couldn't be in a better place," Vinicius added.

Vinicius, who won the FIFA men's player of the year award for 2024, said it was his childhood dream to succeed at Real.

"Now I have managed to make it to here, I am writing my story," the 24-year-old said.

"I have won but I can still win much more and make it into the history of the club. That is very complicated because many good players have been here, legends, and I want to be just like them."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
